Trucking HR Canada launches initiative to better connect young people with jobs in trucking and logistics

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 28, 2020 /CNW/ - Today, Trucking HR Canada launched the Career Expressway – an initiative designed to help connect young Canadians with meaningful employment and well-paying jobs in the trucking and logistics sector.

Current labour market information shows that just before COVID-19 hit the Canadian economy, the sector was experiencing one of the highest vacancy rates and oldest workforces in the country. As the industry looks to support Canadian economic recovery, the industry is bracing for a rebound in offering good, well-paying jobs to young Canadians.

"The industry is in the midst of training the next generation of skilled workers and connecting young people with a career that will fuel their passion, allow them to explore new technological innovations in the sector, and be a part of the workforce that delivers essential goods to communities around the country," said Angela Splinter, CEO of Trucking HR Canada.

Career Expressway offers financial incentives to employers, and potential employees with driver training and wage subsidies. From handling a forklift in the warehouse, to driving on the open road, our employers offer driving and non-driving job opportunities that support modern transportation operations.

Funded in part by the Government of Canada's Youth Employment and Skills Strategy program, and the Opportunities Fund, Trucking HR Canada is working directly with employers in providing these incentives. Through programs like this, Trucking HR Canada is connecting young Canadians to a career path that is exposing them to meaningful work and an exciting career.

For more information, visit truckinghr.com/careerexpressway/.

SOURCE Trucking HR Canada

For further information: For media requests, please contact: Katrina Pizzino, Communications and marketing manager, [email protected]

Related Links

[email protected]

