TROY RICHARD JAMES HOGG, CRYPTOBONTIX INC., ARBITRADE EXCHANGE INC., ARBITRADE LTD., T.J.L. PROPERTY MANAGEMENT INC. and GABLES HOLDINGS INC., File No. 2022-20
Feb 07, 2023, 15:07 ET
TORONTO, Feb. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Take notice that the hearing in the above-named matter scheduled to be heard on February 16, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. will instead be heard on February 22, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat
Ontario Securities Commission
