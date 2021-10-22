Tropicana Community Services Awards Funding to 51 Black-led Not-for-Profit Organizations as an Intermediary of the Supporting Black Canadian Communities Initiative (SBCCI)

Intermediary organization concludes first round of funding support for capacity-building projects and opens second call for proposals.

TORONTO, Oct. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Tropicana Community Services (Tropicana), a Toronto-based multi-service organization that provides programming for youth, newcomers, and people of Black and Caribbean heritage and serves as an intermediary for the Supporting Black Canadian Communities Initiative (SBCCI) awarded 51 Black-led not for profit organizations in the first round of funding from the initiative.

Launched in November 2020 by the Government of Canada, the SBBCI aims to increase the capacity of grassroots, Black-led and Black-serving, not-for-profit organizations. The review of the first round of proposals is now completed. Tropicana, an intermediary of the fund, was able to allocate $800,000 for capacity-building projects nationwide, outside of Quebec. Initially, 22 organizations from across the country were awarded funding. Tropicana was later able to fund an additional 29 organizations in the first round, after Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC) increased funding for the initiative. That brought the total number of capacity-building projects that were funded, in the first round, to 51.

A new call for proposals is now open and organizations have until November 21, 2021, to apply.

"We were impressed by the number of excellent projects that were submitted by Black-led not for profit organizations across the country during the first call for proposals. This underscores the need for capacity building for our grassroots organizations, and we're pleased to receive the additional funding from Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC) as it allowed us to fund even more of those projects," said Raymund Guiste, Executive Director, Tropicana Community Services. "We congratulate the organizations that had a project selected and encourage organizations to participate in the second call for proposals."

In the first round, over 1100 applications were received Canada-wide for this multi-category funding program. As an intermediary for Category B grant requests, Tropicana examined a total of 178 submissions from organizations looking to enhance operational management effectiveness and efficiency, and build board governance capacity with empowerment through accountability, accomplishment and measurement, or service and fairness programs.

All applications received were carefully examined by an independent Review Committee with members originating from the Atlantic, Western, and Central Ontario regions. Funding was distributed to the projects that most closely matched the priorities of the Fund and provides positive social impact in Black communities.

Interested organizations can register for information sessions about the fund and how to apply here: https://sbcci.ca/info.html

Tropicana is also inviting applications for the 2022 SBCCI Review Committee. Learn more here: https://sbcci.ca/grant-review-committee.html

About SBCCI

The Supporting Black Canadian Communities Initiative (SBCCI) was created by the Federal Government through Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC) to help increase the capacity of grassroots not-for-profit organizations serving Black communities in Canada. There are currently four intermediary organizations under the Supporting Black Canadian Communities Initiative: Tropicana Community Services, Africa Center, Black Business Initiative and Groupe 3737. For more information visit: www.sbcci.ca

About Tropicana Community Services

Tropicana Community Services (Tropicana) was founded in 1980 as a non-profit community organization, with a mission to serve disadvantaged youth and their families, particularly those from the Caribbean. Since then, the organization has grown into a multi–service delivery agency with programs designed to address issues affecting all youth, newcomers, members of BIPOC communities and others in need. For more information visit: www.tropicanacommunity.org

