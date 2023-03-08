What is happening?

OTTAWA, ON, March 6, 2023 /CNW/ - The Joint Assessment Committee (the Joint Committee) comprising of representatives from the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (the Agency) and the Cree Nation Government, is conducting an impact assessment for the proposed Troilus Mining Project, located approximately 70 kilometres northwest of the Cree community of Mistissini and approximately 170 kilometres north of Chibougamau, Quebec.

As part of the planning phase in the impact assessment process, the Joint Committee invites the public and Indigenous groups to review the draft Tailored Impact Statement Guidelines (draft Guidelines) and the draft Public Participation Plan (draft Plan) and provide feedback on these documents.

The draft Guidelines outline the specific factors to be considered in the assessment of the project and provide direction to the proponent, Troilus Gold Corp., on the information and studies required in its Impact Statement. The draft Plan explains how the public will be engaged throughout the review process and provides details on how and when public participation opportunities will take place for each phase of the impact assessment.

How can I participate?

Comments should be submitted online by visiting the project home page on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry (reference number 83658). The draft Guidelines and the draft Plan are also available on the Registry. Participants who wish to provide their input in a different format can contact the Agency by writing to [email protected].

Submit your comments online in either official language by 11:59 p.m. on April 5, 2023. All comments received will be published online as part of the project file.

Information Sessions

The Joint Committee invites the public and Indigenous groups to attend an information session to learn more about project, the impact assessment process, and how to submit comments on the draft documents.

In-person sessions (Bilingual)

March 15, 2023 , from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET

Sports and Community Centre, 188 boulevard Springer, Chapais , G0W 1H0

*Presentation given at 4:00 p.m. , 6:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. ET







, from Sports and Community Centre, 188 boulevard Springer, , G0W 1H0 *Presentation given at , and March 16, 2023 , from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET

Hôtel Chibougamau , 473 3e Rue, Chibougamau, Quebec , G8P 1N6

*Presentation given at 4:00 p.m. , 6:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. ET

Virtual sessions (via Zoom)

March 13, 2023 , from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. ET (in English)

, from (in English) March 21, 2023 , from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. ET (in French)

More information on how to attend the information sessions is available by visiting the project homepage noted above or by emailing [email protected].

Will there be more opportunities to participate?

This is the second federal comment period for the project. There will be other opportunities for the public and Indigenous groups to participate over the course of the impact assessment process.

Stay updated by following the Agency on Twitter: @IAAC_AEIC @gcccra #Troilus

What is the proposed project?

Troilus Gold Corp. is proposing the construction, operation and decommissioning of a new open-pit gold and copper mine located approximately 76 kilometres northwest of the Cree community of Mistissini and approximately 170 kilometres north of Chibougamau, Quebec. As proposed, the Troilus Mining Project would include the mining of two former open pits and one new pit, the reuse of the tailings facility, the development of waste rock and overburden piles, and the construction and operation of a new ore processing plant complex. The project would have a maximum ore production capacity of 40,000 tonnes per day and a 10-year operating life.

SOURCE Impact Assessment Agency of Canada

For further information: For media inquiries, contact the Agency's media relations team by writing to [email protected], or by calling 343-549-3870.