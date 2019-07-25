Trius launches an immersive, one-of-a-kind winery experience

The Trius Tour begins in the Rosé Lounge inspired by the wine itself. This whimsical space overlooks the vineyard below with a ceiling-high floral wall. Next up is the Sparkling Cellar, that creates a world of bubbles using light, colour, movement and texture to make guests feel as though they are inside a bottle of bubbly. From there, the tour will move deeper into the Cellar where inviting scents envelop the five senses with an elegant aroma station. Guests then head through the iconic Trius Red Cellar finishing at the Sparkling House for a seat on the sparkling cage swing or to snap a selfie in the Bubble Tub. The tour finishes off at the Trius Brut Bar, where a modern and sophisticated space offers guests a playful and casual retreat where they can drink it all in.

The Trius Tour was crafted to respond to the evolving interests of wine enthusiasts and to capture the attention of an audience seeking unique and engaging brand experiences. Trius brand manager, Tina Truszyk, says putting guests in the driver's seat of their individual winery experience sets The Trius Tour apart from the pack. "Today's consumers want to be an active part of the experience," adds Tina, "The traditional winery tour was long overdue for an update. Guests want to tour and learn at their own pace in a way that's fun and accessible."

Catering to the passionate wine enthusiast was also a priority for Trius estate manager, Tim Coons, "The Trius Tour is packed with information about our world-class Trius Wines and the winemaking process, along with beautiful installations which will have guests stopping in their tracks to take a photo."

The Trius Tour is available at Trius Winery seven days a week from 11:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. for $35 per guest. Tours can be booked online in advance here and can also be purchased directly at the winery as space allows. Advance reservations are recommended. The Trius Tour includes four wine samples with a selection of playful culinary pairings. While guests can enjoy the tour at their own pace, the typical time to complete this guided experience will be approximately 45 minutes.

About Trius Winery: Offering an unmatched wine and culinary journey, Trius Winery has spent over 40 years cultivating the land and hearts of wine lovers at Niagara-on-the-Lake and beyond. A Niagara winemaking pioneer and leading Ontario, Canada VQA producer, Trius has been a true icon from day one, creating unique wines and an unforgettable experience in everything it does. Discover the everyday iconic at one of Canada's most honoured wineries. Learn more at https://www.triuswines.com/

