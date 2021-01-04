Trish MacPherson joins Alignvest Student Housing Inc.

TORONTO, Jan. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Alignvest Student Housing Inc. ("ASH") is pleased to announce that Trish MacPherson has joined ASH as a Partner, effective immediately.

Ms. MacPherson most recently ran an independent consulting business and spent 14 years with Canadian Apartment Properties REIT ("CAPREIT") as Executive Vice President, Operations and Vice President, Sales and Marketing. Ms. MacPherson's responsibilities included revenue management, leasing and marketing, investor relations, customer experience, commercial and field operations, and new-build development for CAPREIT's portfolio of residential rental suites and manufactured home sites across Canada, the Netherlands and Ireland.

Prior to CAPREIT, Ms. MacPherson worked in public relations, and sales and marketing in diverse industries such as pharmaceuticals, software, and consulting and accounting firms. Additionally, Ms. MacPherson currently acts as a mentor for Toronto CREW and sits on the advisory board of a real estate software company. Ms. MacPherson received her BScH from Queens University and her MBA from the Richard Ivey School of Business at Western University.

Sanjil Shah, Managing Partner of ASH, commented, "Trish is an accomplished real estate leader. She has substantial knowledge and experience across various functions. We are delighted to have her join our team as we continue to execute on our growth plan and expand across Canada.".

Ms. MacPherson said, "I am excited to join Alignvest Student Housing Inc. Student housing has demonstrated its resiliency through the COVID-19 pandemic and ASH is uniquely positioned to grow and succeed as Canadian universities resume on-campus operations and students return to campus. I look forward to contributing to the success of ASH."

About Alignvest Student Housing Real Estate Investment Trust

Alignvest Student Housing Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust formed under the laws of Ontario pursuant to a Declaration of Trust to own income-producing purpose-built student accommodations located in Canada. ASH REIT is offering an unlimited number of units on a continuous basis pursuant to an offering memorandum on a private placement basis by qualified dealers to any investors resident in any province or territory of Canada who qualify as "accredited investors". ASH REIT has made arrangements to offer the units through the investment fund order system, Fundserv.

