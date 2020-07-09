Tris Pharma and KYE Pharmaceuticals Announce Exclusive License Agreement to Commercialize Tris ADHD Products in Canada

MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J. and MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, July 9, 2020 /CNW/ -- Tris Pharma, Inc. ("Tris"), a specialty pharmaceutical company with a robust portfolio of FDA-approved products for the treatment of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and related disorders, and KYE Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("KYE"), a private company headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario and focused on the Canadian market, announced today that they have entered into an agreement whereby KYE received exclusive rights to commercialize Tris' FDA-approved ADHD product portfolio in Canada. Under the terms of this agreement, KYE will also handle all ongoing Canadian regulatory activities for the products.

"Partnering with Tris to bring this unique ADHD product portfolio to Canada is a defining opportunity," said Doug Reynolds, President of KYE. "Tris' products have the potential to address a void that has long existed in the treatment of ADHD. In addition to the unique clinical profile of each of the Tris products, many young patients routinely struggle with swallowing pills and/or finding the optimal dose. Tris' long acting once-daily liquids of both methylphenidate and amphetamine position KYE to change the standard of care by alleviating the challenges associated with young children being forced to swallow large tablets, providing dosing consistency not possible when caregivers are forced to open and sprinkle capsules, and allowing for improved dosing customization."

"Though we've often been approached to make our ADHD portfolio available outside the United States, this agreement is the first time we will seek to do so and therefore represents an important milestone for Tris as a company," said Ketan Mehta, Tris' Founder and CEO. "Given the KYE leadership team's proven track record of successful commercialization in Canada, we believe they are an excellent partner to drive commercial value and get our products into the hands of Canadian patients."

About Tris Pharma

Tris Pharma is a New Jersey-based specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative medicines that address unmet patient needs. Tris has used its innovative LiquiXR technology platform to develop its portfolio of differentiated solid and liquid ADHD products (described at www.TrisADHD.com), which it markets in the United States using its pediatric and CNS-focused sales force. The company has leveraged its technology platform to establish a robust product pipeline as well as numerous mutually value-adding development partnerships. For more information, please visit www.trispharma.com.

About KYE Pharmaceuticals

KYE Pharmaceuticals is a private company headquartered in Canada focused on bringing medications to the Canadian market which fulfill clinically significant and unmet needs. KYE has licensed many innovative products and was founded on an entrepreneurial spirit that optimizes our team's strengths and brings unique value to our partners, Canadian healthcare professionals, and most importantly, our patients. For more information please visit www.kyepharma.com.

