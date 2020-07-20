Triple O's First Drive-Thru Burger Restaurant Opens In Calgary

Triple O's newest location in south-east Calgary reflects a bold vision to bring great tasting burgers, hand-scooped milkshakes, fresh-cut fries and delicious Secret Triple "O" Sauce to more Canadians, in more provinces. Thanks to a loyal guest base that's been steadily growing since 1997, Triple O's now has 70 burger restaurants – both here in Canada, and abroad in Asia.

"I've been asked many times when we'd open a restaurant in Calgary," said Triple O's and White Spot President Warren Erhart. "Well, the big day has come! We know Albertans love their beef, so serving up our 100% fresh, never frozen, Canadian beef burgers at our newest location is a great fit. This is an exciting day for our brand, as we bring 'a taste like no other' to even more Canadians in response to growing demand."

Triple O's isn't just known for its craveable burgers with a signature pickle on top. The ingredients in its Triple "O" Sauce remain a closely-guarded secret. In fact, people search high and low to try and uncover that secret. The name Triple "O" is derived from the "OOO" abbreviation used by car hops back in the days when drive-ins were popular. The carhops would circle the words hamburger, relish and mayonnaise when taking an order for the trademark burger. But while there are many theories of what makes Triple "O" sauce so delicious, the mystery remains!

The new Calgary location offers bigger 6 oz. beef patty upgrades, breakfast served until 11 am, and healthy lifestyle options like burger lettuce wraps – in addition to Triple O's classics like the Bacon Cheddar burger and Monty Mushroom burger.

Triple O's goes to great lengths to source fresh, local, premium ingredients for its menu items. That commitment means Calgarians will enjoy 100% fresh Canadian beef in every mouth-watering burger, local dairy and eggs from Alberta farmers, premium Canadian ice cream in each hand-scooped milkshake, and Canadian Kennebec potatoes that become crispy, signature fries.

At Triple O's, safety is always a top priority. That's why every precaution is being taken to keep both guests and staff safe, as the province re-opens from the pandemic. Drive-thru service offers a quick, convenient way to enjoy the great taste of Triple O's. In addition to contactless payment, team member wellness checks and enhanced cleanliness and sanitation protocols, floor plans have been configured to maintain physical distancing guidelines. SkipTheDishes provides another safe, convenient option for enjoying breakfast, lunch and dinner. Triple O's will also be launching its Mobile Ordering app soon to offer another convenient way to order.

"I'd like to extend my personal invitation to all Calgarians," added Erhart. "Visit our new location for a taste like you've never tasted before. It's quick, convenient, and delicious!"

About Triple O's

Triple O's Restaurants is a division of White Spot Hospitality, Canada's longest-running restaurant chain since 1928, operating the White Spot brand of 65 family casual-dining restaurants in British Columbia and Alberta, and the Triple O's brand with 70 premium quick service restaurants throughout British Columbia, Alberta and Asia. Triple O's guests can enjoy our signature burgers made with 100% fresh Canadian beef and Secret Triple "O" Sauce, fresh-cut Kennebec fries and hand-scooped milkshakes. Our restaurants offer a casual and authentic West Coast dining experience at Chevron gas stations, free-standing restaurants, sports arenas and on university and college campuses.

White Spot Hospitality is proud to be recognized with the platinum status designation as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies, one of Canada's top 150 iconic brands as awarded by Interbrand Canada, awarded a gold medal for excellence in franchising by the Canadian Franchise Association and as one of BC's Most Loved Brands as recognized by Ipsos. www.tripleos.com.

