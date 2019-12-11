Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. Withdraws IPO Due to Market Conditions

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR OVER UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES/

TORONTO, Dec. 11, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. ("Triple Flag" or the "Company") announced today that while the Company has been encouraged by investor interest in its proposed initial public offering ("IPO"), the market environment for share offerings, particularly near year-end, continues to be challenging. As a result, the Company has decided to withdraw the offering at this time. Triple Flag's management team and its investment partner, Elliott, believe strongly in the Company's portfolio and strategy, and remain committed to further growing the value of the business.

About Triple Flag

Triple Flag is a precious metals streaming and royalty company offering bespoke financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. Our mission is to be a sought-after, long-term funding partner to mining companies throughout the commodity cycle while generating attractive returns for our investors. Since our inception in 2016, we have rapidly developed a diversified portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver and secondarily to base metals and diamonds. After the closing of our recently executed gold streaming transaction with Royal Bafokeng Platinum Limited, we will have 37 assets, including 8 metals streams and 29 royalties. These investments are tied to mining assets at various stages of the mine life cycle, including 9 producing mines, 5 projects in construction and 23 development and exploration-stage projects.

SOURCE Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp

For further information: Investor Relations: James Dendle, Vice President, Geology & Investor Relations, +1 (416) 304-9770, ir@tripleflagpm.com; Media: Andy Lloyd, Media Advisor, +1 (416) 304-9759, media@tripleflagpm.com