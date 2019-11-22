Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. Announces Filing of Amended and Restated Preliminary Prospectus for Initial Public Offering of Common Shares

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR OVER UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES/

TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. ("Triple Flag" or the "Company") announced today that it has filed and obtained a receipt for an amended and restated preliminary base PREP prospectus in respect of its initial public offering of common shares with the securities regulatory authorities of all provinces and territories in Canada (the "Offering"), which amends and restates the preliminary base PREP prospectus of the Company, filed on November 4, 2019. The prospectus contemplates the offering of an aggregate of 20,000,000 common shares (the "Offered Shares") of Triple Flag at an anticipated offering price between C$15.00 and C$18.00 per share (the "Offering Price"). The Offering is being co-led by BofA Securities, Scotiabank and CIBC Capital Markets together with BMO Capital Markets, National Bank Financial, RBC Capital Markets, TD Securities Inc. and Raymond James Ltd. as underwriters.

Completion of the Offering is subject to, and conditional upon, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including regulatory approvals. Final determination of the Offering size and Offering Price is expected to occur in early December, with closing of the Offering expected later in December 2019.

An amended and restated preliminary base PREP prospectus containing important information relating to the Offering has been filed with the securities commissions or similar authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada. The amended and restated preliminary base PREP prospectus is still subject to completion or amendment. Copies of the amended and restated preliminary base PREP prospectus are available on SEDAR at http://www.sedar.com. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale or any acceptance of an offer to buy these securities until a receipt for the final base PREP prospectus has been issued.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved the contents of this news release. The Offered Shares have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws. Accordingly, the Offered Shares may not be offered or sold within the United States unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to exemptions from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any securities of Triple Flag in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Triple Flag

Triple Flag is a precious metals streaming and royalty company offering bespoke financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. Our mission is to be a sought-after, long-term funding partner to mining companies throughout the commodity cycle while generating attractive returns for our investors. Since our inception in 2016, we have rapidly developed a diversified portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver and secondarily to diamonds and base metals. After the closing of our recently executed gold streaming transaction with Royal Bafokeng Platinum Limited, we will have 37 assets, including 8 metals streams and 29 royalties. These investments are tied to mining assets at various stages of the mine life cycle, including 9 producing mines, 5 projects in construction and 23 development and exploration-stage projects.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "outlook", "forecasts", "projection", "prospects", "strategy", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or terminology which states that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will", "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, intentions, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding possible future events or circumstances. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, among other things, statements relating to: the offering price, the completion, size of the offering and timing of closing; and our portfolio of assets upon completion of the RBPlat transaction.

The forward-looking information included in this news release is based on our opinions, estimates and assumptions in light of our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that we currently believe are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances. These assumptions include, but are not limited to, the following: assumptions in respect of current and future market conditions; that the RBPlat transaction will be completed in accordance with its terms; and the absence of any other factors that could cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated, intended or implied.

Actual results or future events might vary materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information, and there can be no assurance that the underlying opinions, estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Please see the section of the Prospectus entitled "Risk Factors" for a discussion of the material risk factors that should be considered carefully by readers.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents our expectations as of the date of this news release and is subject to change after such date. We disclaim any intention or obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable Canadian securities legislation. All of the forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements.

SOURCE Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp

For further information: James Dendle, Vice President, Geology & Investor Relations, Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., (+1) 416-304-9770