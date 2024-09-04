Trip.Biz Debuts New Product Matrix To Transform Business Travel From Start To End

SINGAPORE, Sept. 4, 2024 /CNW/ -- Trip.com Group's corporate travel management brand, Trip.Biz, held its annual conference 'Trip.Biz Transform 2024' in Singapore. The event brought together over 200 corporate clients, partners, and industry leaders across the Asia-Pacific region. A highlight of the conference was the unveiling of the 'Trip.Biz Product Matrix', a suite of innovative solutions designed to optimise every aspect of corporate travel management.

Jim Chung (left), General Manager of Global Key Accounts and Southeast Asia at Trip.Biz, and Eugene Tan (right), Head of International Transport & Global Partnerships at Trip.Biz, on the main stage Dr Tao Song delivered the keynote speech: "Decoding the Matrix: The Cornerstone of Human-Centric Technology"

Jim Chung, General Manager of Global Key Accounts and Southeast Asia at Trip.Biz, emphasised that while technology is transformative, it is intended to empower people rather than replace them. The conference featured keynote speeches emphasising Trip.Biz's commitment to reshaping the future of business travel through human-centric technology and All-in-One Digital solutions.

Introducing the New Trip.Biz Product Matrix: All-in-One Solutions for Business Travel

Powered by Trip.com Group, Trip.Biz is committed to leveraging human-centric technology to deliver All-in-One Digital solutions tailored to the evolving needs of modern global business travel. The updated product matrix includes six core products: Trip.Biz OBT & App, Trip.Biz Reporting, Trip.Biz Payment, Trip.Biz Desk, Trip.Biz ESG, and Trip.Biz Care.

Trip.Biz OBT & App: The online booking tool (OBT) and app are designed to provide a consistent global experience, offering features tailored to the needs of various markets. Covering over 10,000 cities worldwide, the platform consolidates content from multiple suppliers, including New Distribution Capability (NDC), and Low-Cost Carriers (LCC), reducing the need to switch between different service providers. Trip.Biz Payment: This solution offers a range of payment options, including mixed payments, corporate settlement, and multi-currency support, accommodating diverse payment requirements. Trip.Biz Reporting: With real-time analytics, live tracking, and AI-enhanced reporting, this tool empowers businesses to make data-driven decisions. The AI reporting feature, powered by the Trip.Biz Large Language Model, enables travel managers to generate custom travel insight reports in minutes, simplifying the process. Trip.Biz Care: Focusing on comprehensive support before, during, and after trips, this service integrates human-centric technology to enhance traveller experiences, offering exclusive travel benefits and rewards. For instance, travellers can enjoy 24/7 support and exclusive travel benefits during their trips, such as priority check-in and complimentary room upgrades, enhancing their travel experience and making it more comfortable and enjoyable. Trip.Biz ESG: In alignment with Trip.com Group's sustainability strategy, Trip.Biz is committed to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050. The ESG solution includes features such as carbon emissions display, footprint tracking, ESG reporting, and carbon management, helping companies meet their sustainability goals. Through this, Trip.Biz also achieved recognition by securing the EcoVadis Sustainability Silver rating. Trip.Biz Desk: This specialised booking tool for local partners enables the delivery of localised services and a consistent client experience across different regions. At the conference, Mr Eugene Tan , Head of International Transport & Global Partnerships at Trip.Biz, launched the Trip.Biz Desk alongside strategic partners from Japan , Vietnam , Thailand , and Mainland China.

Trip.Biz has seen remarkable growth, serving over one million SMEs and more than 15,000 large corporations, and facilitating the travel needs of over 55 million business travellers. With a strong presence in key APAC markets and a global partner network across six continents, Trip.Biz offers extensive travel options and support. The company's collaboration with supply chain and ecosystem partners further enhances service delivery capabilities.

Balancing Technology and Human-Centric Solutions

Dr Tao Song, Chief Technology Officer of Trip.Biz, highlighted the pivotal role of human-centric technology in the use of multi-cloud infrastructure, comprehensive content sourcing, and a robust partner network to ensure high availability and security. He said, "By harnessing the power of AI, we can take efficiency to new heights in business travel, going from good to great."

The enhanced Trip.Biz Product Matrix underscores Trip.Biz's commitment to human-centric innovation, offering All-In-One Digital Solutions that unlock the full potential of corporate travel management and deliver unparalleled value to clients and partners.

About Trip.Biz

Trip.Biz, a digital TMC powered by Trip.com Group and headquartered in Singapore, has been elevating business travel management since 2006 with human-centric technology, rich inventory, and sustainable solutions—all on one platform.

Trusted by over 15,000 large-scale corporations and more than 1,000,000 small to medium-sized enterprises globally, Trip.Biz continues to expand its reach, offering round-the-clock global customer service to cater to clients across different time zones.

