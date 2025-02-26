TRIO Fertility Expands Access to IVF with New Clinic in Burlington, Ontario

BURLINGTON, ON, Feb. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada's leading fertility clinic, TRIO Fertility , is proud to announce the opening of its new location in Burlington, Ontario. This expansion follows the Ontario government's announcement of increased funding for fertility treatment cycles, providing an exciting opportunity to make fertility care more accessible for Greater Toronto Hamilton (GTHA) residents and beyond.

TRIO's Burlington clinic will eliminate the need for patients to travel to Toronto for In-vitro Fertilization (IVF) and other fertility treatments, breaking down a significant barrier to care in the region. This expansion is part of TRIO's mission to offer the best fertility care to all Canadians, regardless of where they live. The Burlington clinic will be staffed by a team of Canada's top fertility specialists, including Dr. Shirin Dason, MD, OBGYN, REI, and Dr. Hananel Holzer, MD, both renowned in the field.

"We understand that accessing fertility care can be a challenge, both physically and emotionally," said Nicole Condon, CEO of TRIO Fertility. "At TRIO, we're not just expanding our clinics—we're breaking down the barriers that have traditionally stood in the way of individuals and couples building their families. Infertility impacts 1 in 6 Canadians, and the demand for access to world-class care has never been greater. With our Burlington location, we're committed to providing that care where it's needed most."

In addition to its clinical expertise, TRIO is a trailblazer in patient-centered care. In 2024, TRIO introduced the innovative Trauma Informed Care Program , dedicated to understanding the social and cultural context in which fertility treatment is provided and the dedication to advancing the rights and well-being of patients. TRIO's commitment to compassionate care was recently recognized when the clinic received the prestigious Fertility Matters Canada Compassion & Care Award in 2024.

"Access to high-quality fertility care is a right, not a privilege," Condon added. "That's why we've built a network as dedicated to patient well-being as it is to clinical excellence. We're on a mission to solve the real problems our patients face so they can focus on what matters most: building the families they've always dreamed of."

For more information, please visit triofertility.com.

About TRIO Fertility

At TRIO, we continuously grow to bring our patients the country's top fertility minds, science, and technologies. As part of the IVI RMA global family, one of the world's largest and most scientifically advanced fertility networks, we combine our local expertise with global innovation and research. Our award-winning in-house medical team is the largest in Canada. With more than 40 years in practice and over 100,000 patient cases, we have one of the highest pregnancy success rates in the country. Visit triofertility.com for more information.

