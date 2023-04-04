TRINITY OAKS HELPS TRANSFORM LIVES AND LANDSCAPES ONE BOTTLE AT A TIME

The winery is celebrating 15 years of partnership with Trees for the Future

TORONTO, April 4, 2023 /CNW/ - Trinchero Family Estates , a worldwide leader in the wine industry, is dedicated to helping the environmental future by renewing their partnership with Trees for the Future for the 15th year. Together, they have helped transform degraded farmland into thousands of Forest Gardens, protecting the environment while improving nutrition and economic opportunity.

Trinchero Family Estates' partnership with Trees for the Future (TREES), a regenerative agriculture organisation that trains communities on sustainable land use so that they can grow vibrant economies, thriving food systems, and a healthier planet, goes back to 2008. For 14 years, Trinchero Family Estates has committed to help plant trees and give back to the environment, totalling more than 25 Million trees planted. Trinity Oaks is determined to extend its collaboration with TREES, making a global environmental impact for the future generations.

"At Trees for the Future, we're committed to people and the planet. When we give farmers the tools they need to succeed on their own land, we see incomes increase, diets improve, and degraded landscapes come back to life," said Trees for the Future Director of Programs Brandy Lellou. "Our work is made possible through the generous support of individuals, companies, and institutions like Trinchero Family Estates."

Trees are not only necessary to improve soil and water conservation, store carbon, regulate temperature extremes, increase wildlife habitat, and provide oxygen or purify the air; they are vital to helping increase household food security and economic resilience to countries in need of resources. In 2022 alone, TREES staff and Forest Garden farmers planted 53,415,631 trees and restored 30,561 acres, increasing access to meat and eggs by 175 percent and access to yellow and orange fruits and vegetables during the lean season by 74 percent.

"At Trinchero Family Estates, we've long been advocating for environmental protection, devoted to helping make the future a better place – not only for the planet, but for people living on it as well," said Jennifer Hohman, director of marketing for Trinity Oaks wines. "The impact a single tree can have on the lives of people around the world is tremendous. It allows them to provide a better world and conditions for the next generations, and it is part of our commitment to helping them build that legacy."

Trinity Oaks' commitment to the cause extends beyond this partnership. The winery uses sustainable farming practices across more than 10,000 acres of vineyards, incorporating organic and/or biodynamic methods wherever possible. Its in-house composting facility converts thousands of tons of grape skins, seeds, and stems into fertilizer, and its wine bottles are made of up to 50 percent recycled glass. Trinity Oaks has also decreased its water consumption; Trinity Oaks uses 30 percent less water to produce one gallon of wine, compared to the industry standard.

For more information on Trinity Oaks and to learn more about the power of trees, visit trinityoaks.com .

About Trinity Oaks

Trinity Oaks Wines was founded in January 2001. Seven years later, Trinity Oaks committed to help plant trees across the world in partnership with the nonprofit organization, Trees for the Future. Since 2008, Trinity Oaks has planted more than 25 million trees through this partnership. Trinity Oaks is owned by Trinchero Family Estates, Napa Valley vintners since 1948. As a company, Trinchero Family Estates is committed to sustainable practices in its vineyards and wineries. To learn more about Trinity Oaks and Trinchero Family Estates wine, visit www.trinityoaks.com and www.tfewines.com .

About Trees for the Future

As a global leader in agroforestry training for over 30 years, TREES provides hands-on, immersive education, skill building, and support, encouraging farmers to work with nature, not against it. Our signature methodology, the Forest Garden Approach, helps farmers transform their land with thousands of fast-growing, ecologically appropriate trees and dozens of other crops, creating new possibilities for themselves and their communities. By embracing sustainable land practices, farmers are reclaiming their agency, breaking the cycles of climate change and generational poverty, and rebuilding our food systems from the ground up. For more information, please visit: www.trees.org .

