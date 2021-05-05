TriMech and Javelin Technologies Unite to Create a Leading Technology and Business Solutions Partner for the Advanced Design, Engineering, and Manufacturing Sectors in North America

RICHMOND, Va., May 5, 2021 /CNW/ -- TriMech and Javelin Technologies are now one team, expanding 3D design and 3D printing support for designers, engineers, and manufacturers across Canada and the central and eastern United States. Going forward, Javelin will operate as TriMech's Canadian business, referred to as Javelin Technologies, a TriMech Company.

Combining the two companies brings together their shared expertise across every stage of product development, including mechanical and electrical design, simulation and testing, data management, technical communication, and production. The integrated business will continue to provide the full suite of SOLIDWORKS 3D CAD software and 3DEXPERIENCE Works, as well as configure-price-quote automation, process and workflow assessment, in-person and online training, and engineering and implementation services.

The blended expertise of TriMech and Javelin will offer clients additive manufacturing technologies and services that are unmatched in North America. Together they will continue to sell and support Stratasys 3D printers, metal 3D printers, post-processing equipment, and 3D laser scanners and help clients meet stringent requirements for prototypes, tooling, end-use parts, and low-volume manufacturing. In their collective advanced manufacturing and rapid prototyping labs, more than 70 3D printers are available for clients who need quick turnaround on quality printed parts and tools.

"With the fast growth of cloud solutions, our clients need us to continually improve our ability to meet their complex needs," said Marcel Matte, President and CEO of TriMech. "Bringing TriMech and Javelin together creates opportunities for our employees to collaborate with and help clients like never before. They rely on us to help them improve efficiency and profitability."

More resources and support for clients

The combined company has more than 130 technical specialists who are focused on providing deeper, more specialized support in areas such as advanced simulation, assessment and training, enterprise resource planning (ERP), product lifecycle management (PLM), and cloud-based solutions.

The blended collection of TriMech's and Javelin's online content is unrivaled in the industry. Javelin's technical blog is a source of trusted information for designers all over the world and attracts more than two million unique visitors a year. And because Javelin provides live technical support in all Canadian time zones, expanded service hours are a future possibility.



For Javelin's Canadian clients, TriMech brings a dedicated recruitment team to help them find permanent and temporary technical specialists to quickly fill critical engineering and related positions on their teams. Clients of both organizations will have the opportunity to outsource additional services, such as design and engineering and software implementation services, when they do not have the people, time, expertise, or technology to manage these projects in house.

Impact across diverse sectors of the economy

TriMech and Javelin clients drive innovation in diverse sectors of the North American economy, ranging from energy and healthcare to automotive and aerospace. Javelin's CEO Ted Lee said this past year has proven how adaptable and nimble businesses must be.

"TriMech and Javelin have been supporting clients who are working and collaborating remotely, retooling, and automating processes. Together we'll continue to grow and evolve so that we're always in the best possible position to use our expertise to help clients choose, implement, and make the most of technology. Uniting our two teams makes us stronger for our clients."

Clients will continue to connect with the sales, service, training, and technical specialists they are used to contacting. In the integrated company, employees will have expanded opportunities and hiring of new talent is ongoing.

The combined company has 30 locations across Canada and the central and eastern U.S. and will serve almost 15,000 clients. Javelin will maintain its headquarters in Oakville, Ontario (west of Toronto) and its executive team, led by Lee, will remain in place and oversee the Canadian operation.

TriMech is a portfolio company of The Halifax Group, a leading private equity firm that partners with lower middle-market businesses with total enterprise values generally between $50 million and $300 million.

For more information, visit trimech.com/trimech-javelin-unite. Find TriMech online at TriMech.com, Javelin at javelin-tech.com, and The Halifax Group at thehalifaxgroup.com.

U.S. Contact: Angie Droz

865.934.5304

[email protected]

Canada Contact: Karen Majerly

905.630.8384

[email protected]

SOURCE TriMech

