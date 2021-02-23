Trillium Gold to Drill Test Updated Structural Model at Newman Todd in Red Lake

The influence of structures and high-grade quartz veining observed in outcrops on both the Newman Todd and Rivard properties are now recognized in the new modeling of the Newman Todd Zone (NT Zone). The NT Zone is a 2.2 km long and up to 200 metre-wide structural target situated in the Red Lake Gold Camp.

From initial mapping on Rivard and close inspection of satellite images, a series of east/west trending structures have been modeled that appear to correlate well with the high-grade gold intercepts in the current and past drilling results (Figure 1).

Using these structural interpretations to influence the creation of grade shells, a series of discrete high-grade targets are identified that can now be tested for orientation and continuity.

A fan of short holes to be drilled off-azimuth from the bulk of the historical drilling will confirm this interpretation and enable Trillium to begin targeting and defining the higher grade influences believed to be important from the outset of the current drilling program.

Bill Paterson, Vice President of Exploration at Trillium Gold states: "After countless hours of reviewing historical data, our thoughts are finally being recognized in the modeling of the NT Zone. These initial holes will confirm our interpretation of the high-grade intersections that were hinted in the historical drilling and will open up many more target zones up and down more than 2km of the NT Zone recognized on our property".

A selection of the current and historical results in the vicinity of the drill hole fan includes: 5m @ 18.25 g/t Au (from 170m) in NT-062, 2.3m @ 89.69 g/t Au (from 251.7m) in NT-083, 7m @ 32.57 g/t Au (from 193m) and 1m @ 174.11 g/t Au (from 229m) in NT-148, 1m @ 98.6 g/t Au (from 287m) in NT-152, and is up-plunge of the more recent 7.05m @ 15.41 g/t Au (from 226m) in NT20-169, incl. 4.3m @ 23.88 g/t Au and 1.12m @ 69.85 g/t.

Drilling from 2013 and earlier had mostly focused on testing the NT Zone by targeting from the footwall with drilling toward the southeast, now known to be sub-parallel to gold mineralized veining and structures, potentially missing high-grade intersections or undercutting much of the targeted mineralization. Newman Todd is a highly prospective target with 41% of the 165 historic drill holes having intervals of greater than 20 g/t gold over various lengths. In addition, nearly all drilling has been conducted to depths of less than 400 metres.

The Red Lake Camp is famously known for high-grade gold mineralization at depth with Evolution Mining's Red Lake Gold Mine currently reaching depths of several thousand feet. Trillium will continue to test various drill orientations in order to develop a comprehensive understanding of the mineralization and its structural controls and test the depth potential of the NT Zone. Figure 4 below shows the location of the Newman Todd Project as well as its relative location to the nearby past producing mines within the Red Lake Camp.

The technical information presented in this news release has been reviewed and approved by William Paterson QP, PGeo, VP of Exploration of Trillium Gold Mines, as defined by NI 43-101.

Visit our website at www.trilliumgold.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Trillium Gold Mines Inc.

"Russell Starr"

Russell Starr

President, CEO and Director

About Trillium Gold Mines Inc.

Trillium Gold Mines Inc. is a growth focused British Columbia based company engaged in the business of acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties located in the Red Lake Mining District of Northern Ontario. The Company recently extended its holdings in the Confederation Lake and Birch-Uchi greenstone belts, as well as in highly prospective properties in Larder Lake, Ontario and the Matagami and Chibougamou areas of Quebec.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking information, which involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Trillium Gold Mines Inc.

For further information: please contact Donna Yoshimatsu, VP Corporate Development and Investor Relations at [email protected], (416) 722-2456, or [email protected], 604-688-9588.