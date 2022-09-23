Tridel Wins Ontario Builder of the Year, Awarded by the OHBA

Tridel Earns the Home Building Industry's Top Distinction for the Sixth Time

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2022 /CNW/ - Tridel, one of Canada's largest builder of condominium homes, was named Ontario Builder of the Year at the 30th Ontario Home Builders' Association (OHBA) Awards of Distinction ceremony, held in Niagara Falls on Tuesday, September 20th. This milestone marked the sixth time the industry-leading home builder has been awarded the provincial association's highest honour, for its commitment to building sustainable communities, quality, community engagement, and its customers.

The Ontario Builder of the Year Award is presented to a company that demonstrates the highest levels of performance, creativity and ingenuity, based on the areas of sales and marketing excellence, innovation, floor plan design, community service, support of the industry and its ability to remain a market leader.

"It's with great honour and pride that Tridel accepts this award from the OHBA." says Jim Ritchie, President of the Tridel Group of Companies. "For more than eight decades, Tridel has been progressing the boundaries of our industry, advancing the various aspects of our business that make us the best home builder in Ontario. This award recognizes our collective efforts to elevate the architecture and design, construction quality, and sustainability of the communities we build. It also represents our long-standing commitment to the home building industry and the commitment that goes into building thriving, vibrant communities that meet the needs of our residents."

Tridel maintains a clear, shared purpose… to be Built For Life®. This commitment is reflected in everything the company builds and does, with excellence embedded into all areas of the organization, from community involvement and innovation to social responsibility, design and customer service. Tridel communities are developed with thoughtful design: considering location, how people live in their homes, the evolving lifestyles of its customers, the environment, and much more.

To Tridel, 'Built for Life' extends beyond building quality homes, to contributing to communities and making a lasting, positive impact. In 2021, the home builder invested over $200,000 in social enterprises, businesses owned and/or operated by equity-deserving groups, community organizations, and non-profits; donated 400+ backpacks filled with school supplies for youth in its revitalization communities; donated nearly 300 toys and gift cards to support families during the holidays, diverted more than 610lbs. of e-waste and 1,000+ lbs. of clothing from landfills among other community-driven initaitves.

Tridel is also TCHC's developer-partner in three revitalization communities, offering equitable, outcome-based Community Economic Development (CED) opportunities that support the socio-economic integration of vulnerable populations by advancing local programs and resident-led businesses. The company recently launched its Partners in Community (PIC) Program to offer opportunities for training, mentorship, apprenticeship, and employment, and is the first residential developer to include CED & Benefits Schedules into construction tenders and agreements, committing Tridel, its trades, and consultants, to various levels of CED support for the revitalization communities.

As the principal and founding sponsor of the BOLT Foundation, which connects under-resourced youth to education and careers in construction through training and financial awards, Tridel has helped engage 168 youth through career-exploration events, job-shadowing opportunities, and training sessions. BOLT has awarded 500+ scholarships across 27 schools and 40+ programs, totaling $1.6 million.

With over 18,000+ 'green suites' in the marketplace and multiple LEED® Gold, Silver, and Platinum certifications for its communities, Tridel leads sustainable condominium development in Canada. The company continues to take action to protect and preserve the environment by emphasizing low carbon energy solutions, integrating district energy systems, optimizing direct current power, improving buildings' resiliency and performance, incorporating sustainable materials and renewable energy into its construction practices and more.

Recent community launches from Tridel include The Dupont and Queen Church downtown Toronto, and Harbourwalk at Lakeview Village, released just earlier this month. For more information on these communities and more, visit www.tridel.com.

About Tridel

Tridel® is Canada's leading developer and builder of condominium residences with more than 85 years of homebuilding experience. To date, the Tridel Group of Companies is responsible for producing over 87,000 homes. Tridel is determined to develop condominium communities that meet the needs of today's homeowners while safeguarding the well-being of future generations. The company is working to meet this goal by focusing on innovation including environmentally sustainable design, performance in construction and corporate stewardship.

Tridel is committed to building the highest quality condominiums possible and has won virtually every award in the industry for design, customer service, sales, marketing and construction excellence. Tridel looks forward to continuing the long, proud history of award-winning excellence with over 20 new condominium communities currently under development in the Greater Toronto Area.

