Tridel takes home top prize at OHBA Awards of Distinction as Home Builder of the Year

TORONTO, Nov. 13, 2020 /CNW/ - Tridel, Canada's largest builder of condominium homes was named Ontario Home Builder of the Year at the OHBA's 2020 Awards of Distinction ceremony. The victory marked the fifth time Tridel was awarded the industry's highest honour, showcasing their continued leadership within the industry and community. Additional wins include Model Home/Suite up to 2,500 sq. ft. for the Innovation Suite at Ten York, and High or Mid-Rise Project Video 4+ storeys for Tridel At The Well.

"We are incredibly proud to accept this prestigious award from OHBA. Tridel's deep commitment to our communities, our city and to service excellence are at the very core of who we are. It is with gratitude that we accept this meaningful honour," says Jim Ritchie, Chief Operating Officer, Tridel. "For over 85 years, we have created and delivered the best quality home to our customers, for the best value. We innovate, listen and learn in order to adopt the best practices that serve the homeowner, our city and the environment. This award is an added bonus to fuel our team to continue setting the highest standards for the people and communities we serve."

Tridel's reputation for seeking excellence in all aspects of its organization includes innovative designs and new building concepts, as well as holistic support of employee's philanthropic efforts and community initiatives. Last year, through Tridel's W.I.S.E CSR program, Tridel employees donated over 600 hours to 41 initiatives. As a founding sponsor of Building Opportunities for Life Today (BOLT) charitable foundation, Tridel has helped raise more than $3.1 million towards 420 scholarships and engaged more than 1,300 youth in community events.

During COVID-19, Tridel supported local communities by raising funds for Feed the Frontlines TO, feeding frontline workers while supporting local restaurants, and helped support food security in vulnerable communities. Moreover, Tridel has promoted community economic development by directly supporting local micro-enterprises, like The Culinary Crew through the Alexandra Park Community Grant Program.

This year, the company launched their Built for Respect campaign in partnership with Ellis Don, the LIUNA Local 183, Residential Construction Council of Ontario (RESCON) and Building Industry & Land Development Association (BILD), to tackle and ideally eliminate racism within the construction industry. Tridel and their construction division Deltera, have implemented a long-term strategy, demonstrating their sustained commitment to going beyond their own workforce to support industry and communities where they build.

Tridel leads sustainable residential condominium development in Canada, with more than 20% of the commercial certified LEED Multi-Unit Residential Buildings. Innovation is in their core values and embedded into building design and materials, social impact, technology, the environment and more. Several of these initiatives include smart-home technology, connecting homes to an Enwave Deep Lake Cooling system, the Ten York Innovation showcase suite and the inclusion of carbon cure technology in several communities.

Recent marquee launches for Tridel include MRKT Alexandria Park, the condominium residences at Westerly, Royal Bayview, Edenbridge Kingsway, and Chateau Auberge on the Park. For more information on upcoming communities, visit www.tridel.com .

About Tridel

Tridel® is Canada's leading developer and builder of condominium residences with more than 85 years of homebuilding experience. To date, the Tridel Group of Companies is responsible for producing over 85,000 homes. Tridel is determined to develop condominium communities that meet the needs of today's homeowners while safeguarding the well-being of future generations. The company is working to meet this goal by focusing on innovation including environmentally sustainable design, performance in construction and corporate stewardship.

Tridel is committed to building the highest quality condominiums possible and has won virtually every award in the industry for design, customer service, sales, marketing and construction excellence. Tridel looks forward to continuing the long, proud history of award-winning excellence with over 20 new condominium communities currently under development in the Greater Toronto Area.

