Tridel's industry leadership in Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and the Environment recognized at the BILD 2021 Awards

Canada's leading condominium builder wins six awards, including Green Builder of the Year and the first ever Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Award

TORONTO, Oct. 8, 2021 Canada's leading condominium builder was named Green Builder of the Year – Mid/High Rise for a record setting 12th time, while also taking home the first ever Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Award at the annual BILD GTA Awards ceremony last night.

In total, Tridel took home six awards, including Best High-Rise Building Design and Best Project Branding & Identity for MRKT Alexandra Park, as well as Best Model Suite for the Innovation Suite at Ten York and Best Home Interior Rendering for Royal Bayview.

"There has been tremendous change both in our industry and our collective daily lives over the last year and a half. It's with great honour and pride that Tridel accepts these awards from BILD, an association that has served as a steady hand throughout," says Jim Ritchie, Chief Operating Officer, Tridel.

Over the last year, Tridel has pursued initiatives and strategies aimed at shifting corporate culture and developing competency across the organization, from senior leadership to employees at all levels. These initiatives equip all Tridel team members with the tools to enact and lead change in the industry.

"At Tridel, doing good is good business. As an industry leader we have an opportunity and responsibility to create spaces and places where everyone can belong, while bringing their whole self to contribute for the good of all. Our role as a builder must go beyond the physical to consider the social infrastructure that ties our communities together, including our employee community," says Danielle Feidler, Senior Vice President Brand Experience, Tridel. "Our Tridel Take Action team of employees embraces our mandate to translate our influence into positive action for society, our environment and, ultimately, the residents that call our communities home. We are especially grateful our efforts were recognized in the Green Builder and Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Award categories."

Tridel's Built for Respect platform serves as the foundation of its diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, raising awareness and educating on systemic racism, while delivering and supporting initiatives for anti-racism and challenging the systemic barriers that exist in construction. The comprehensive strategy works to address issues of DEI on multiple levels, ranging from how the company recruits talent to employee-led volunteer programs that amplify efforts in the community. By proactively partnering with industry associations to form subcommittees and roundtables, Tridel creates opportunities to drive change and achieve a more inclusive workforce in which all can thrive, especially BIPOC and other under-represented groups. Tridel also remain focused on improving community health and wellness, advancing environmental justice while reducing social isolation, particularly for those who are most vulnerable to the effects of climate change.

As a community-centric developer, Tridel pushes past mandated standards and pursues the green and sustainable features required for voluntary Tier 2 of Toronto's Green Standard's for every one of its projects' site planning and zoning drawings. In the past year, Tridel has achieved LEED Gold certification for four communities, launched an additional four communities targeting LEED Silver certification, and occupied three buildings while awaiting LEED certification (1 Platinum, 2 Gold.) Tridel also earned Fitwel's Two Star Certification for the Signature Series building at The Well, due to its design promoting occupant health and wellbeing, and supporting residents' physical, mental and social health.

The third phase in the award-winning, master-planned Alexandra Park community, MRKT Alexandra Park embodies the energetic downtown lifestyle, and reflects the culturally rich, vibrant neighbourhoods that surround it: Queen West, Kensington Market, and Chinatown. The contemporary 15-storey building shares a podium and several outdoor spaces with the new Atkinson Co-op residence building to the east, owned by Toronto Community Housing Corporation (TCHC). The surrounding, 18-acre revitalization began in 2013 with SQ and SQ2 at Queen and Spadina. Wildly successful, these new condominiums bolstered confidence and interest in this newly emerging neighbourhood, which has continued with the introduction of MRKT.

As a new "vertical community," MRKT is also piloting the City of Toronto's 'Growing up Guidelines', offering an opportunity for parents to raise their children in residences that are specifically designed for families. In many of the suites, second bedrooms and dens are flexible enough to be transitioned from office, to nursery, to child's bedroom as a resident's life changes and they start a family. Amenities include unique family-friendly features, such as a kids' room, youth zone and stroller parking, and cater to all ages. Designed to enhance the wellness and lifestyle of residents, the amenities at MRKT create opportunities for "community collisions" where residents can meet each other and build a sense of community.

MRKT Alexandra Park and Tridel's Royal Bayview in Thornhill were also finalists for the People's Choice Award.

This year's ceremony also marked the presentation of the inaugural Angelo DelZotto Fearless Innovator Award. The award was presented by Angelo's daughter, Andrea DelZotto, Director, Tridel Group of Companies. This Pinnacle award is presented to a member company committed to pursuing innovation in all its forms: in process, technologies, and products, with the outcome of making positive impacts on people, communities, and business. Tridel extends its congratulations to both the TACC Group of companies, as well as the all-female development team behind Reina Condos, who each helped challenge the status quo, just like Tridel's founder, and the award's namesake, Angelo DelZotto.

In the past year, sales launches for The Dupont and Westerly have continued Tridel's reputation for sustainable construction and the company's dedication to excellence in business, industry and community. The debut of the Premier Collection has also introduced an unparalleled new homebuying experience, with white glove service and personalization opportunities at three Tridel properties: Royal Bayview in Thornhill, Aqualuna on the Toronto waterfront, and Tridel at The Well. Finally, Tridel and Toronto Community Housing Corporation (TCHC), were awarded the Urban Land Institute (ULI) Global Awards for Excellence, for the first phase revitalization of the Alexandra Park community.

For background information, images and to schedule interviews, please contact publicist.

About Tridel

Tridel is Canada's leading developer and builder of condominium residences with more than eight decades of homebuilding experience. To date, the Tridel Group of Companies is responsible for producing over 87,000 homes. The company focuses on customer service, innovation, environmentally sustainable design, performance in construction, and corporate stewardship.

Tridel is committed to building the highest quality condominiums possible and has won virtually every award in the industry for design, marketing, sales, construction excellence, and customer service. Tridel looks forward to continuing the long, proud history of award winning excellence with over 20 new condominium communities currently under development in the Greater Toronto Area.

SOURCE Tridel Corporation

For further information: kg&a, Vakis Boutsalis, [email protected], 416-578-1741

Related Links

https://www.tridel.com

