Tridel Releases its Inaugural ESG Report, Sharing Ways its Creating Healthier, Sustainable, and More Prosperous Communities

Building on Tridel's history of corporate responsibility initiatives, new report evolves accountability and transparency.

TORONTO, June 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Tridel, one of Canada's leading condominium home builders, has released its first Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report. Titled, "Building a Sustainable Future," this comprehensive report outlines Tridel's ESG vision, progress, and initiatives for their 2022 fiscal year, reflecting the company's dedication to environmental sustainability, social responsibility, and symbolizing its commitment to accountability, transparency, and integrity in its business practices.

Tridel's first-ever ESG report, “Building a Sustainable Future", shares actions for the fiscal year 2022 and outlines goals and ambitions for the future, such as our climate resiliency goals, working towards near net-zero carbon emissions, our work in Toronto Community Housing revitalization communities, Indigenous Reconciliation, and much more. Learn more at: https://www.tridel.com/about-tridel/esg/ (CNW Group/Tridel Corporation)

"As an industry leader, Tridel is committed to driving environmental sustainability and positive social impact in Canada's home building industry," said Jim Ritchie, President of Tridel. "Our commitment to corporate stewardship has been ingrained in our organizational purpose since our inception, and we continually strive to redefine the role and responsibilities of a community builder by prioritizing these initiatives within our business."

Tridel's ESG priorities, opportunities, and performance goals align with, and are guided by, the pillars of "Innovating for Sustainability", "Empowering People and Communities", and "Leading a Responsible Business."

Under the social pillar, Tridel's ESG report highlights its commitment to supporting Indigenous reconciliation through its Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives with the company's first-ever Reconciliation Action Plan, a multi-year roadmap launched last week on June 21, aligning with National Indigenous Peoples Day. The company also reports strategic funding of $515,000 to charitable and non-profit organizations in 2022, and through community economic development activities that has supported the employment of over 100 Toronto Community Housing residents since partnering with the organization in three revitalization communities.

"Tridel is privileged to shape the Toronto skyline while simultaneously driving positive change in local communities and neighbourhoods," said Bruno Giancola, Senior Vice President, Project Management, Innovation & Sustainability at Tridel. "We are committed to exploring new approaches and leveraging new technologies to positively impact our environment and society."

Tridel has completed a greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions baseline study and will use the data to establish future carbon reduction targets to help inform its planned decarbonization strategy on the road to near net zero. The company delves into greater details about technological innovations to improve climate change resiliency and energy and resource efficiency.

Tridel has long recognized the importance of minimizing its environmental impact while creating vibrant, safe, and healthy communities. The home builder's journey toward sustainable development began in 2000 when the company committed to developing efficient and sustainable communities that would share benefits with their residents. Since then, Tridel has launched numerous initiatives, including its Tridel Built Green Built for Life® program, won the Building Industry and Land Development Association's (BILD) Green Builder of the Year 14 times, and produced corporate social responsibility reports beginning in 2015.

Tridel's first-ever ESG report marks a significant milestone in the company's sustainability journey and reinforces its dedication to creating a better, more sustainable future for generations to come.

To learn more about Tridel's ESG goals and initiatives, visit Tridel.com/about-tridel/esg to download the "Building a Sustainable Future" report.

About Tridel

Tridel® is one of Canada's leading developers and builders of condominium residences, building homes since 1934. Tridel is a member of the Tridel Group of Companies, which is responsible for delivering over 89,000 homes to date.

Tridel develops socially and environmentally responsible condominium communities. Guided by its 'Built for Life®' commitment, the company invests in innovations that promote sustainable design, high performance in construction, social inclusion and cohesion, and community economic development.

Tridel is committed to building high-quality condominiums and has won awards for excellence in design and construction, green building, corporate social responsibility, diversity, equity and inclusion, customer service, and more. Tridel continues its history of award-winning excellence with more than 20 new communities under development in the Greater Toronto Area, representing over 6,500 condominium suites in the marketplace.

The Tridel Group of Companies is one of Canada's largest privately held residential real estate groups. The Group consists of several operating companies focused on diverse areas of real estate, including development, sales, construction, property management and other related real estate services.

For interviews and more information, please contact: Andreea Aslan, Director, Corporate Communications