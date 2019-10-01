Tridel named OHBA Home Builder of The Year for fourth time

TORONTO, Oct. 1, 2019 /CNW/ - Canada's largest builder of condominium homes was named 2019 Ontario Home Builder of the Year at the OHBA's Awards of Distinction ceremony last week. The victory marked the fourth time Tridel has walked away with the evening's top prize, which highlights an OHBA member company that demonstrates excellence within their business, industry and community.

"It's with great appreciation of the OHBA and what this award stands for that Tridel accepts this prestigious award. When Tridel puts our name on a new community or initiative it comes with an understanding that we've done all we can to deliver above and beyond expectations," says Jim Ritchie, Executive Vice President, Tridel. "Our relentless commitment to our customers, employees and community is what drives us. You could say this Award of Distinction is a testament to those groups and their ability to push us. We feel a deep responsibility to live up to the standards of this award and the people and communities we serve."

Tridel's reputation for seeking excellence in all aspects of its organization includes innovative designs and new building concepts, as well as holistic support of employee's philanthropic efforts and community initiatives. Last year, through Tridel's W.I.S.E CSR program, over 120 Tridel employees participated in 35 charitable events. In addition, Tridel's charitable foundation BOLT, founded in 2009, has raised over $3.1 million for construction career youth engagement programs and has given out 342 scholarships.

Tridel leads sustainable residential condominium development in Canada, with more than 20% of the commercial certified LEED Multi-Unit Residential Buildings. The prolific developer continues to expand its innovation through smart and sustainable elements like Tridel Connect, a suite of SMART home technology in the living spaces and common elements, designed to make life simpler for residents.

Recent marquee launches for Tridel, include the condominium residences at The Well, Chateau Auberge on the Park and Edenbridge. Aqualuna at Bayside, a joint-effort between Hines and Tridel, and designed by the renowned Danish architecture firm 3XN was also recognized by the OHBA with a Project of the Year, High or Mid-Rise and High-Rise Building Awards of Distinction.

About Tridel

Tridel is Canada's leading developer and builder of condominium residences with more than eight decades of homebuilding experience. To date, the Tridel Group of Companies is responsible for producing over 85,000 homes. The company focuses on customer service, innovation, environmentally sustainable design, performance in construction, and corporate stewardship.

Tridel is the 2019 Ontario Homebuilder of the Year, as awarded by the Ontario Homebuilders Association.

Tridel is committed to building the highest quality condominiums possible and has won virtually every award in the industry for design, marketing, sales, construction excellence, and customer service. Tridel has over 20 new condominium communities currently under development in the Greater Toronto Area.

