Tridel named Home Builder of the Year, and Green Builder of the Year at the BILD 2022 Awards

"It was outstanding to be back together with the industry, in person, receiving the top honour for high rise condominium development. Tridel has spent the last eight decades pushing the limits of architecture, design, and construction in Toronto. We build communities that are environmentally responsible, energy-efficient, and sustainable places to live because that is what our customers demand and deserve. It's with great humility and pride that Tridel accepts these awards from BILD," says Jim Ritchie, Chief Operating Officer, Tridel.

Tridel's Built for Life® commitment to quality is embedded in everything it does. From major structural work to finishing details, Tridel works with skilled trades and suppliers that produce unsurpassed quality, exceeding industry performance guidelines, while delivering best-in-class service to its clients.

The company's 'Built for Life' promise extends beyond building quality homes; it is the driver behind Tridel's continued commitment to elevate its employee experiences, approach to customer service, and contributions to the communities in which they build. Tridel believes in creating strong, vibrant communities that positively impact society and its community-first approach aims to promote positive social and environmental purpose to drive large-scale change. Tridel is the development partner in three Toronto Community Housing communities, including Alexandra Park, Leslie Nymark, and most recently Regent Park.

Tridel is also the principal and founding sponsor of the BOLT Foundation, which connects under-resourced youth to education and careers in construction through training, scholarships and bursaries, developing future industry talent. To date, BOLT has awarded more than 500 scholarships across 27 schools and 40+ programs, totaling $1.6 million. These efforts are supplemented by the developer's new Partners in Community Program, which contractually commits Tridel's partners, trades and consultants to activities that create employment opportunities for under-resourced community members.

As Canada's leader in green building, Tridel consistently strives to make its buildings and construction practices more resilient, environmentally responsible, energy-efficient, and sustainable, so they perform their best. As a testament to that commitment, Tridel was recently selected as the development partner for the Independent Electricity System Operator (IESO) Innovation Fund, to help push vehicle-to-grid charging stations forward.

As a community-centric developer, Tridel consistently pushes past mandated standards and pursues the green and sustainable features required for voluntary Tier 2 of Toronto's Green Standard's for every one of its projects' site planning and zoning drawings. With over 18,000+ 'green suites' in the marketplace and various LEED Gold, Silver, and Platinum certifications, Tridel's efforts have helped save billions of litres of water and megajoules of energy. Not satisfied to rest on its record, Tridel continues to take action to protect and preserve the environment, emphasizing low carbon energy solutions, deploying EV energy stations, and developing variable refrigerant flow systems in the buildings it develops.

"At Tridel, we strive to deliver sustainable outcomes centered around people, planet, and shared prosperity. As industry leaders, we have a responsibility to serve as a catalyst for change by supporting an inclusive culture, community economic development and addressing climate-related challenges in an effort to achieve our goal of reaching near net-zero carbon emissions for new developments by 2030," Bruno Giancola, Tridel's Senior Vice President Project Management, Innovation & Sustainability. "As sustainability continues to emerge as a primary issue for all builders, we take great pride in our ability to maintain a leadership position for over a decade on this pressing issue, and equally inspired by the progress being made throughout the industry at large. Now is not the time to let up."

The last year was a busy one for Tridel, which oversaw the successful sales launches for The Dupont and Westerly 2, while continuing active construction on ten communities, including Royal Bayview in Thornhill, Aqualuna on the Toronto Waterfront, Auberge on the Park in North York, Edenbridge in Etobicoke, and Tridel at The Well downtown. Tridel also began welcoming new residents to Aquabella at Bayside and Via Bloor as they near completion.

For background information, images and to schedule interviews, please contact publicist.

About Tridel

Tridel is Canada's leading developer and builder of condominium residences with more than eight decades of homebuilding experience. To date, the Tridel Group of Companies is responsible for producing over 87,000 homes. The company focuses on customer service, innovation, environmentally sustainable design, performance in construction, and corporate stewardship.

Tridel is committed to building the highest quality condominiums possible and has won virtually every award in the industry for design, marketing, sales, construction excellence, and customer service. Tridel has over 20 new condominium communities currently under development in the Greater Toronto Area.

SOURCE Tridel Corporation

For further information: Media Contact, kg&a, Vakis Boutsalis, [email protected], 416-578-1741