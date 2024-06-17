Tridel Celebrates 90 Years of Home Building Excellence

TORONTO, June 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Tridel, one of Canada's leading home builders, proudly celebrates 90 years of excellence in building homes and vibrant communities in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). Since 1934, Tridel has been synonymous with quality, craftsmanship, innovation, sustainability, and community engagement.

Founded by Jack DelZotto, Tridel began with building single-family homes and in the 60's later expanded into high-rise residences under the leadership of his sons, Angelo, Elvio, and Leo DelZotto, together with Harvey Fruitman. The company expanded its services, growing into one of Canada's largest real estate groups, with several operating companies focused on diverse areas from development and sales to construction, property management and more. Today, Tridel is a leader in the new home and condominium-building industry, having delivered over 90,000 homes, comprising more than 200 condominium communities.

"The DelZotto and Fruitman families paved the way for home building in Toronto and we're proud of the impact we've made over the last 90 years," says Jim Ritchie, President of Tridel. "Our foundations and values remain deeply engrained in the company today. It's one of the main reasons we continue to be at the forefront of the industry."

Tridel has received numerous awards for design, construction, customer service, sustainability, and its social impact initiatives among others. The company has been honoured as Home Builder of the Year by the Building Industry and Land Development Association (BILD), Ontario Builder of the Year by the Ontario Home Builders' Association, and High-rise Builder of the Year by Tarion, numerous times each. Tridel also leads in sustainable home building in Canada, earning BILD's Green Builder award a record 15 times.

For 90 years, Tridel has pushed the boundaries of architecture, design, and construction, delivering quality homes that reflect its Built for Life® promise.

"Tridel's commitment to producing unsurpassed quality extends beyond the physical structures we build," Jim continues. "We provide exceptional customer experiences and foster communities that promote health, happiness, and sustainability, reflecting our dedication to creating resilient communities for the future."

Innovation and sustainability are core to Tridel's mission. The company focuses on reducing carbon emissions and identifying opportunities for optimizing energy efficiency. Tridel collaborates with industry peers and invests in research to redefine sustainable home-building practices and advance the industry for the betterment of people and the planet.

Diversity, equity, and inclusion are fundamental to Tridel's workforce and the communities it builds. The company believes that embracing different perspectives leads to positive change. In 2023, Tridel published its first Reconciliation Action Plan to build awareness and provide opportunities for Indigenous Peoples within Tridel and its network.

"Our success is attributed to the invaluable contributions of our employees who drive this company forward," says Jim Ritchie. "Our passionate team consistently delivers quality homes and lifestyle communities for our homeowners."

As Tridel commemorates 90 years, it reaffirms its commitment to building sustainable communities that stand the test of time, embodying the principles that have defined the brand for nearly a century.

Notable communities by Tridel and its partners include The Well, Bayside Toronto, Ten York, 10 Bellair, Alexandra Park, Metrogate, Harbourwalk at Lakeview Village, Hullmark Centre, Polo Club, Governor's Hill and many more.

SOURCE Tridel Corporation

Media Contact: Andreea Aslan, Director, Corporate & Customer Communications, T: 647-333-1436, E: [email protected]