Tricon Residential Completes Redesign and Rebrand with Launch of New Website

TORONTO, Jan. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Tricon Residential Inc. (TSX: TCN) ("Tricon" or the "Company"), a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic in North America, announced today that it has completed the rebranding of its single-family, multi-family and investment verticals under a singular brand, Tricon Residential. Tricon's rebranding, first announced on May 14, 2020, created a unified company which is now supported by our new resident-centric website.

"With the successful and exponential growth of Tricon over the past decade, we are excited to complete the Company's transformation" said Gary Berman, President and CEO of Tricon Residential. "By rebranding our company, embracing a centralized and harmonized approach to our operating structure, revamping our supplementary disclosures to conform with our real estate peers, and adopting consolidated accounting, we have created one Tricon. This unified approach allows us to focus on improving the quality of our customer service and increasing operating efficiencies, so we are even better positioned for long-term success."

The newly-developed website was designed with all stakeholders in mind but with added focus on residents, demonstrating Tricon's commitment to improving and enhancing the resident experience. "We wanted our potential residents to have a transparent and seamless experience when searching for a new home - one that simplifies their lives while allowing them to focus on what's important to them," said Gary Berman. "They can find a home in just two clicks and, if approved through an entirely virtual process, be in their new home in five days or less. Tricon's new website provides a 'leasing storefront' for both single-family and multi-family rentals and uses 'geo-tagging' to prioritize home options based on the user's location. For our investors, we aimed to create a site that is both educational and informative, providing all the resources needed to understand Tricon's mission, operational performance and approach to acquiring and developing residential real estate."

Along with a new website, the Company's rebranding initiative includes new email addresses, newly wrapped maintenance technician fleet vehicles, and new home signage throughout the Company's 21 markets across North America. This cohesive branding is also being applied to all regional offices, including Tricon Residential's Toronto, Orange County and San Francisco offices. To view our new website or learn more about Tricon Residential, visit www.triconresidential.com.

About Tricon Residential Inc.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 30,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform. More information about Tricon is available at www.triconresidential.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

