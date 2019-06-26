Tricon Announces Voting Results from Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES./

TORONTO, June 26, 2019 /CNW/ - Tricon Capital Group Inc. ("Tricon" or the "Company") (TSX: TCN), a residential real estate company primarily focused on rental housing in North America, is pleased to announce that it has received shareholder approval for all resolutions voted upon at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on June 26, 2019 (the "Meeting").  In particular, all nominees listed in the Company's information circular dated May 6, 2019 were elected as directors of the Company. The results of the voting for each nominee are as follows:

Nominee

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Number

%

Number

%

David Berman

110,102,676

98.10

2,135,186

1.90

J. Michael Knowlton

111,992,954

99.78

244,908

0.22

Peter D. Sacks

111,713,705

99.53

524,157

0.47

Siân M. Matthews

111,279,824

99.15

958,038

0.85

Ira Gluskin

112,085,592

99.86

152,270

0.14

Camille Douglas

110,722,033

98.65

1,515,829

1.35

Tracy Sherren

112,153,424

99.93

84,438

0.07

Gary Berman

112,133,919

99.91

103,943

0.09

Geoff Matus

102,904,043

91.68

9,333,819

8.32

In addition, Tricon reports that the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Tricon's auditor, and the resolution to continue, amend and restate Tricon's shareholder rights plan, were approved by the affirmative vote of 99.38% and 98.81%, respectively, of the votes represented at the Meeting.

About Tricon Capital Group Inc.

Tricon is a residential real estate company primarily focused on rental housing in North America, with approximately $7.2 billion (C$9.7 billion) of assets under management. Tricon invests in a portfolio of single-family rental homes, multi-family rental apartments and for-sale housing assets, and manages third-party capital in connection with its investments. Since its inception in 1988, Tricon has invested in real estate and development projects valued at approximately $21 billion. More information about Tricon is available at www.triconcapital.com.

SOURCE Tricon Capital Group Inc.

For further information: Wissam Francis, EVP & Chief Financial Officer, Tel: 416-323-2484, Email: wfrancis@triconcapital.com; Wojtek Nowak, Managing Director, Capital Markets, Tel: 416-925-2409, Email: wnowak@triconcapital.com

