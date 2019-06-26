Tricon Announces Voting Results from Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders
Jun 26, 2019, 17:01 ET
/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES./
TORONTO, June 26, 2019 /CNW/ - Tricon Capital Group Inc. ("Tricon" or the "Company") (TSX: TCN), a residential real estate company primarily focused on rental housing in North America, is pleased to announce that it has received shareholder approval for all resolutions voted upon at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on June 26, 2019 (the "Meeting"). In particular, all nominees listed in the Company's information circular dated May 6, 2019 were elected as directors of the Company. The results of the voting for each nominee are as follows:
|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
Votes Withheld
|
Number
|
%
|
Number
|
%
|
David Berman
|
110,102,676
|
98.10
|
2,135,186
|
1.90
|
J. Michael Knowlton
|
111,992,954
|
99.78
|
244,908
|
0.22
|
Peter D. Sacks
|
111,713,705
|
99.53
|
524,157
|
0.47
|
Siân M. Matthews
|
111,279,824
|
99.15
|
958,038
|
0.85
|
Ira Gluskin
|
112,085,592
|
99.86
|
152,270
|
0.14
|
Camille Douglas
|
110,722,033
|
98.65
|
1,515,829
|
1.35
|
Tracy Sherren
|
112,153,424
|
99.93
|
84,438
|
0.07
|
Gary Berman
|
112,133,919
|
99.91
|
103,943
|
0.09
|
Geoff Matus
|
102,904,043
|
91.68
|
9,333,819
|
8.32
In addition, Tricon reports that the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Tricon's auditor, and the resolution to continue, amend and restate Tricon's shareholder rights plan, were approved by the affirmative vote of 99.38% and 98.81%, respectively, of the votes represented at the Meeting.
About Tricon Capital Group Inc.
Tricon is a residential real estate company primarily focused on rental housing in North America, with approximately $7.2 billion (C$9.7 billion) of assets under management. Tricon invests in a portfolio of single-family rental homes, multi-family rental apartments and for-sale housing assets, and manages third-party capital in connection with its investments. Since its inception in 1988, Tricon has invested in real estate and development projects valued at approximately $21 billion. More information about Tricon is available at www.triconcapital.com.
SOURCE Tricon Capital Group Inc.
For further information: Wissam Francis, EVP & Chief Financial Officer, Tel: 416-323-2484, Email: wfrancis@triconcapital.com; Wojtek Nowak, Managing Director, Capital Markets, Tel: 416-925-2409, Email: wnowak@triconcapital.com
Share this article