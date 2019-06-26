Tricon Announces Voting Results from Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES./

TORONTO, June 26, 2019 /CNW/ - Tricon Capital Group Inc. ("Tricon" or the "Company") (TSX: TCN), a residential real estate company primarily focused on rental housing in North America, is pleased to announce that it has received shareholder approval for all resolutions voted upon at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on June 26, 2019 (the "Meeting"). In particular, all nominees listed in the Company's information circular dated May 6, 2019 were elected as directors of the Company. The results of the voting for each nominee are as follows:

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Number % Number % David Berman 110,102,676 98.10 2,135,186 1.90 J. Michael Knowlton 111,992,954 99.78 244,908 0.22 Peter D. Sacks 111,713,705 99.53 524,157 0.47 Siân M. Matthews 111,279,824 99.15 958,038 0.85 Ira Gluskin 112,085,592 99.86 152,270 0.14 Camille Douglas 110,722,033 98.65 1,515,829 1.35 Tracy Sherren 112,153,424 99.93 84,438 0.07 Gary Berman 112,133,919 99.91 103,943 0.09 Geoff Matus 102,904,043 91.68 9,333,819 8.32

In addition, Tricon reports that the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Tricon's auditor, and the resolution to continue, amend and restate Tricon's shareholder rights plan, were approved by the affirmative vote of 99.38% and 98.81%, respectively, of the votes represented at the Meeting.

About Tricon Capital Group Inc.

Tricon is a residential real estate company primarily focused on rental housing in North America, with approximately $7.2 billion (C$9.7 billion) of assets under management. Tricon invests in a portfolio of single-family rental homes, multi-family rental apartments and for-sale housing assets, and manages third-party capital in connection with its investments. Since its inception in 1988, Tricon has invested in real estate and development projects valued at approximately $21 billion. More information about Tricon is available at www.triconcapital.com.

