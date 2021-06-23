Tricon Announces Voting Results from Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES./

TORONTO, June 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Tricon Residential Inc. ("Tricon" or the "Company") (TSX: TCN), an owner and operator of single-family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada, is pleased to announce that it has received shareholder approval for all resolutions voted upon at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held virtually on June 23, 2021 (the "Meeting"). In particular, all nominees listed in the Company's information circular dated May 11, 2021 (the "Circular") were elected as directors of the Company. The Company received proxies and virtual votes at the Meeting for each of the nominees as follows:



Votes For Votes Withheld Nominee Number % Number % David Berman 139,152,315 98.31% 2,397,393 1.69% J. Michael Knowlton 139,226,229 98.36% 2,323,479 1.64% Peter D. Sacks 139,951,189 98.87% 1,598,519 1.13% Siân M. Matthews 125,496,971 88.66% 16,052,737 11.34% Ira Gluskin 140,433,854 99.21% 1,115,854 0.79% Camille Douglas 140,960,162 99.58% 589,546 0.42% Frank Cohen 140,835,205 99.50% 714,503 0.50% Gary Berman 140,844,644 99.50% 705,064 0.50% Geoff Matus 140,767,797 99.45% 781,911 0.55%

In addition, Tricon reports that (i) the resolution approving the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Tricon's auditor was approved by the affirmative vote of 99.05% of the votes represented at the Meeting, and (ii) the Exchange Price Resolution (as defined in the Circular) was approved by the affirmative vote of 99.65% of the votes represented at the Meeting, on a disinterested basis.

The Company's full report of voting results on matters presented at the Meeting can be found at www.sedar.com.

About Tricon Residential Inc.

Tricon Residential is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of over 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada with a primary focus on the U.S. Sun Belt. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy. We strive to continuously improve the resident experience through our technology-enabled operating platform and innovative approach to rental housing. At Tricon Residential, we imagine a world where housing unlocks life's potential. For more information visit www.triconresidential.com.

For further information: Wissam Francis, EVP & Chief Financial Officer, Tel: 416-323-2484, Email: [email protected]; Wojtek Nowak, Managing Director, Capital Markets, Tel: 416-925-2409, Email: [email protected]

