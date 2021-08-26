Tricon Announces Filing of Final Base Shelf Prospectus

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES./

TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Tricon Residential Inc. ("Tricon" or the "Company") (TSX: TCN), an owner and operator of single-family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada, announced today that it has filed and obtained a receipt for a final short form base shelf prospectus with the securities commissions in each of the provinces and territories of Canada. The filing is further to Tricon's filing of a preliminary short form base shelf prospectus, announced August 18, 2021.

The final short form base shelf prospectus (the "Shelf Prospectus") is effective for a 25-month period, during which time the Company may, subject to securities regulatory requirements, issue common shares, debt securities, subscription receipts, warrants and units (the "Securities") in amounts, at prices and on terms based on market conditions at the time of sale and set forth in an accompanying shelf prospectus supplement ("Prospectus Supplement"), for an aggregate offering amount of up to C$1,500,000,000.

Each Prospectus Supplement will contain specific information concerning the use of proceeds from that sale of Securities. There is no certainty that any Securities will be offered or sold under the Shelf Prospectus within the 25-month period that it is effective.

About Tricon Residential Inc.

Tricon Residential is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of over 33,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada with a primary focus on the U.S. Sun Belt. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy. We strive to continuously improve the resident experience through our technology-enabled operating platform and innovative approach to rental housing. At Tricon Residential, we imagine a world where housing unlocks life's potential. For more information visit www.triconresidential.com.

For further information: Wissam Francis, EVP & Chief Financial Officer, Tel: 416-323-2484, Email: [email protected]; Wojtek Nowak, Managing Director, Capital Markets, Tel: 416-925-2409, Email: [email protected]

