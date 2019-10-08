Tricon Announces Date for Q3 2019 Results Conference Call

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES./

TORONTO, Oct. 8, 2019 /CNW/ - Tricon Capital Group Inc. ("Tricon" or the "Company") (TSX: TCN), a residential real estate company primarily focused on rental housing in North America, invites you to participate in its live conference call with senior management in which we will discuss the Company's financial results for the third quarter of 2019. The call will take place on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at 10 a.m. ET.

Tricon's financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the third quarter of 2019 will be released prior to the call, and will be made available on the Company's website and on the Canadian Securities Administrators' website at www.sedar.com.

To access the call, please dial (647) 427-2311or (866) 521-4909 (Conference ID # 1546476). The conference call will also be accessible via webcast at www.triconcapital.com. A replay of the call will be available from 1pm ET on November 7, 2019, until midnight ET, on December 7, 2019. To access the replay, call (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642, followed by passcode 1546476.

About Tricon Capital Group Inc.

Tricon is a residential real estate company primarily focused on rental housing in North America with approximately $7.3 billion (C$9.6 billion) of assets under management. Tricon invests in a portfolio of single-family rental homes, multi-family rental apartments and for-sale housing assets, and manages third-party capital in connection with its investments. Since its inception in 1988, Tricon has invested in real estate and development projects valued at approximately $22 billion. More information about Tricon is available at www.triconcapital.com.

