Trico Charitable Foundation's $100,000 Social EnterPrize goes to Aisle International

"The team at Aisle is thrilled to be recognized for our social entrepreneurship efforts, as it allows us to further spotlight how access to sustainable and affordable period care products positively impacts gender equity and the environment," says Suzanne Siemens, Co-Founder, Aisle International. "As leaders who have worked for decades to innovate and raise awareness about the connection between menstrual health and equity, to have our commitment recognized in this way is immensely heartening."

With applicants from across Canada, the competition for the Social EnterPrize saw a diversity of social enterprises – all of which are using business models to solve social problems. Recipients demonstrate best practices, impact and innovation in social enterprise.

"Aisle is constantly pushing the envelope to extend its impact in marginalized communities," says Dan Overall, Executive Director, Trico Charitable Foundation.

The Social EnterPrize Award will be presented at the Pivot on Purpose Summit on November 19, 2021. Hosted by the Trico Foundation Social Entrepreneurship Centre at the Haskayne School of Business.

Three semi-finalists for the Social EnterPrize award, AccessNow (ON), Alinker Inventions Inc. (BC) and Living Works Education Inc. (AB), will share their unique ventures at the Pivot on Purpose Summit where audience members will have a chance to vote on which semi-finalist will receive the $25,000 POPular choice award.

"Aisle International, along with AccessNow, Alinker and Living Works are shining examples of how, across our country, Canada is a leader in coming up with ingenious ways business models can blend with a social mission," says Overall.

Those who wish to vote for the ventures who are competing for the POPular choice award, must attend the Social EnterPrize Awards & Semi-finalist Panel at 10:30 -11:45 am MST (12:30-1:45 pm EST | 9:30 – 10:45 am PST on November 19th. Registration for the Pivot on Purpose Summit (POP) will be open soon and will be free of change. Watch the Pivot on Purpose website for details.

POP is the next step in a movement to reimagine the power of business models to solve social problems. POP is held in collaboration with the Trico Charitable Foundation (TCF) and the NU Community Board. Established in 2008, TCF seeks to close gaps in society by provoking innovation and building capacity in social entrepreneurship. Created by TCF, the NU Community Board is facilitated by young Canadian leaders for young Canadian leaders. NU's goal is to support emerging social impact leaders in the work of closing gaps in society through grants and awards.

The Trico Foundation Social Entrepreneurship Centre at the Haskayne School of Business was established through the generous support of Wayne and Eleanor Chiu's family foundation, the Trico Charitable Foundation.

