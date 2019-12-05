Trichome Financial Receives Repayment From MYM Nutraceuticals

TORONTO, Dec. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - Trichome Financial Corp. (the "Company" or "Trichome Financial") (TSXV: TFC) is pleased to announce that its Senior Secured Term Loan (the "Secured Loan") to MYM Nutraceuticals Inc. ("MYM") (CSE:MYM) (OTCBB:MYMMF) has been prepaid. The cash advance made under the Secured Loan has been repaid in full, together with interest and set-up fee for the term during which the loan remained outstanding. The Secured Loan was initially advanced on July 31, 2019, with an option to increase the size of the facility to $5.5 million. Proceeds from the Secured Loan were used in part to fund MYM's transaction with BioHemp Naturals Growing and Farming Ltd., the rescission of which led to a mutual decision whereby MYM would repay outstanding obligations of the Secured Loan ahead of schedule. The Secured Loan generated an internal rate of return of approximately 30%.

"While we are pleased to have been repaid on our loan, we remain supportive of MYM as they pursue strategic options that may arise," said Michael Ruscetta, Trichome Financial's Chief Executive Officer.

About Trichome Financial Corp.

Trichome Financial is a specialty finance company focused on providing flexible and creative credit solutions to the global legal cannabis market. Trichome was created to address the lack of credit availability in the large, growing and increasingly complex cannabis market. Founded by industry leaders Origin House and Stoic Advisory, Trichome Financial's experienced management team has a unique edge to capitalize on proprietary deal flow and industry insight while developing a first mover advantage as a global cannabis focused specialty finance company. Trichome Financial provides customized financing solutions across the industry value chain to support growth, capital expenditures, mergers, acquisitions, working capital and other needs. Leveraging the combined resources and knowledge of its founders, it is able to offer significant value-added financial, product, market and operational support to its partner companies. Trichome Financial's current assets are all based in Canada and it has no operations or assets in the United States.

For further information about Trichome Financial please visit us at www.trichomefinancial.com or @trichomefinance on Twitter and refer to the joint information circular of Trichome Financial and 22 Capital dated May 29, 2019 which is available on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

For further information: Michael Ruscetta, CEO, info@trichomefinancial.com; Marc Charbin, Investor Relations, Telephone: (416) 467-5229, Email: marc.charbin@loderockadvisors.com