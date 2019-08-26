Trichome Financial Announces Closing of $2.35 Million Senior Secured Term Loan to Good Buds Company International

The Term Loan represents the Company's 5th transaction closed in 2019 providing credit-based capital solutions to value-add operators in the cannabis sector while generating attractive returns for Trichome Financial shareholders.

TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2019 /CNW/ - Trichome Financial Corp. ("Trichome Financial" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a $2.35 million term loan (the "Term Loan") with Good Buds Company International Inc. ("Good Buds International"), the parent company of Good Buds Company Inc. ("Good Buds"), a licensed producer under the Cannabis Act. The proceeds of the Term Loan will be used by Good Buds to fund growth initiatives including capital improvements and equipment purchases related to its outdoor cultivation operation, as well as for general working capital purposes, as Good Buds prepares for expanded adult-use distribution this fall.

"Trichome is pleased to be partnering with the team at Good Buds. We have been following this entrepreneurial craft grower since inception and have been impressed by management's ability to consistently achieve the milestones it sets out for stakeholders in an environment where that is often the exception rather than the rule," said Michael Ruscetta, CEO of Trichome Financial. "Good Buds has established the underpinning of a long-term brand built on sustainable production processes and artisanal quality craft flower and concentrates and is now in a position to launch at a commercial scale."

"From the start, we've been committed to establishing Good Buds as a brand recognized for sustainably grown, potent, and flavourful cannabis products. We're excited to deliver on this mandate as we prepare to launch our flower and concentrate products in the Canadian adult-use market," said Alex Rumi, Good Buds Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer. "We're proud to be partnering with Trichome, not only because of their leadership and expertise in the cannabis finance space, but also for their appreciation of long-term growth and investment in our sustainable growing practices."

Kevin Jarrett, V.P. Investments at Trichome Financial, commented, "As the first licensed producer to receive an amendment to its existing cultivation licence to allow it to grow cannabis outdoors, in addition to a sales license at their purpose-built indoor Salt Spring Island, BC facility, Good Buds is well-positioned to achieve commercial and financial success. Our capital provides Good Buds with sufficient liquidity to continue to execute and scale their revenues in the coming quarters and the Term Loan provides Trichome Financial with an attractive rate of return."

Mr. Ruscetta added, "Since officially launching operations just a year ago, Trichome Financial has gone from a standing start to closing six bespoke lending transactions, including five since the beginning of 2019, with solid operators like Good Buds. With two more term sheets signed and a very robust pipeline of opportunities, our value as a specialty lender to cannabis companies with a sustainable advantage is readily apparent. The transactions closed to date and active pipeline all generate highly attractive contractual cash flows for Trichome Financial shareholders, ensure the safety of the capital base through secured loan structures that have been professionally evaluated, and provide upside through participation in the value creation that our capital helps to generate."

The Term Loan was fully drawn on closing, is secured by a first-ranking, perfected security interest over the assets of Good Buds and is guaranteed by Good Buds International's subsidiaries. The Term Loan bears interest at a fixed rate of 11.50% per annum, paid monthly, and matures on September 1, 2020. As additional consideration, Trichome Financial received 950,000 warrants to purchase common shares of Good Buds International at a price of $0.60 per share.

About Trichome Financial Corp.

Trichome Financial is a specialty finance company focused on providing flexible and creative capital solutions to the global legal cannabis market. Trichome was created to address the lack of credit availability in the large, growing and increasingly complex cannabis market. Founded by industry leaders Origin House (CSE: OH) and Stoic Advisory, Trichome Financial's experienced management team has a unique edge to capitalize on proprietary deal flow and industry insight while developing a first mover advantage as a global cannabis focused specialty finance company. Trichome Financial provides customized financing solutions across the industry value chain to support growth, capital expenditures, mergers, acquisitions, working capital and other needs. Leveraging the combined resources and knowledge of its founders, it is able to offer significant value-added financial, product, market and operational support to its partner companies. Trichome Financial's current assets are all based in Canada and it has no operations or assets in the United States. Trichome Financial has received shareholder approval of its acquisition by 22 Capital Corp., a TSX Venture Exchange capital pool company, and has received conditional approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and is in the process of satisfying the conditions to final approval. For more information, please visit us at www.trichomefinancial.com or @trichomefinance on Twitter.

About Good Buds Company International Inc.

Good Buds International is a family-owned, Canadian-operated, craft cannabis company headquartered in Salt Spring Island, British Columbia, a location widely known for its agricultural excellence and ideal microclimate for the cultivation and growth of cannabis. With 17 acres of licensed outdoor cultivation property, a purpose-built indoor facility and decades of combined cultivation expertise, Good Buds is producing high-quality cannabis flower and concentrates for the Canadian market. As Canada's first licensed outdoor cannabis farm, Good Buds is guided by the principles of craft growing and extraction techniques. To learn more, visit us at Goodbudsco.com or @goodbudsco on Instagram.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate to, among other things: advancing the second tranche of the Secured Loan; approval of the Secured Loan by the TSX Venture Exchange; final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange for Trichome Financial's acquisition by 22 Capital Corp., and Trichome Financial's growth plans. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; and the delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Except as required by law, Trichome Financial assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change.

For further information: Michael Ruscetta, CEO, mruscetta@trichomefinancial.com; Jonathan Ross, Investor Relations, (416) 283-0178, jon.ross@loderockadvisors.com; Josh Nehme, Good Buds Company, Investor Relations, investors@goodbudsco.com