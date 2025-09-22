MONTRÉAL, Sept. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - As part of the commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the birth of its founder Pierre Péladeau, Quebecor today opened an exhibition of artworks from his personal collection, the Quebecor Collection. This is the first time they are being shown in public.

Assembling this collection was a labour of love for Pierre Péladeau, and it speaks volumes about the man: his choices, the reasons and the context. We learn something about the person behind the collection, his personality and sensibility. Mr. Péladeau passed away in 1997 but his vision lives on in his selection of works for his collection, which continues to grow under the stewardship of his son Pierre Karl Péladeau, President and CEO of Quebecor.

Local artists featured

The Quebecor Collection includes a good number of landscapes, among them works by Marc-Aurèle de Foy Suzor-Côté, Marc-Aurèle Fortin and Stanley Morel Cosgrove. A man of broad culture, Pierre Péladeau was knowledgeable about major Québec artists and artistic movements. The general public will be able to admire works by artists of the stature of Paul-Émile Borduas, Jean-Paul Riopelle, Jean-Philippe Dallaire and Alfred Pellan. He also had a keen interest in contemporary art, acquiring works by Marcelle Ferron and Armand Vaillancourt, among others. His son Pierre Karl later added formalist and abstract pieces in the automatist tradition by artists such as Françoise Sullivan, Fernand Leduc and Denis Juneau.

Pierre Péladeau considered himself an artist of the business realm and was always impressed by the talents of the artists he knew and supported, particularly visual artists. He often expressed his admiration by purchasing their work. He saw this as a way of giving something back. He was proud to give Québec artists a boost, helping them to bring their work to the general public and encouraging them to think big, as he himself did in business.

"It was my father who established our corporate culture of community engagement," says Pierre Karl Péladeau. "Today, we contribute to the enrichment of Québec society by supporting nearly 400 organizations involved in the environment, entrepreneurship, education, health and, of course, culture, year after year. This superb collection of artworks reflects that commitment."

First public exhibition of the Quebecor Collection

Vernissage: Monday, September 22, 6 p.m.

Open to the public from September 23 to November 28, 2025

Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Free admission

Quebecor Gallery

612 St-Jacques Street, Montréal

Square-Victoria metro station

About the Quebecor Gallery

The Quebecor Gallery at 612 Saint-Jacques St., Montréal, is dedicated to showing Québec art and artists. Since it opened in 2012, it has hosted some 30 exhibitions featuring the work of more than 26 Québec artists. Quebecor also supports many museums, organizations and events in the visual arts, including the Musée national des beaux-arts du Québec, the Darling Foundry and Montréal Museum Month.

About Quebecor

Quebecor, a Canadian leader in telecommunications, entertainment, news media and culture, is one of the best-performing integrated communications companies in the industry. Driven by their determination to deliver the best possible customer experience, all of Quebecor's subsidiaries and brands are differentiated by their high-quality, multiplatform, convergent products and services.

Québec-based Quebecor (TSX: QBR.A, QBR.B) employs more than 11,000 people in Canada.

A family business founded in 1950, Quebecor is strongly committed to the community. Every year, it actively supports more than 400 organizations in the vital fields of culture, health, education, the environment and entrepreneurship.

