Tribute - Craft Spirits Celebration returns to Banff for its 2nd edition January 15-26 2020

BANFF, AB, Jan. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - The best of the craft distillery scene is coming back to Banff and Lake Louise. After a tremendous success in 2019, the MADE WITH LOVE team brings back TRIBUTE to warm up SnowDays visitors again for 12 days of discoveries.

MADE WITH LOVE, with the support of Banff & Lake Louise Tourism, presents Tribute, a winter celebration of craft spirits and local food scene in the heart of the Canadian Rocky Mountains unlike any other.

There are over 100 cocktail creations to choose from in Banff and Lake Louise restaurant and bars during Tribute Craft Spirit Celebration, culminating in the Outdoor Tasting Experience January 24th and 25th.

Local bars, restaurants and 12 craft distilleries will present their cocktail and food creations. Held on Bear Street, in downtown Banff, guests will be able to taste and discover the best of local food and drink, among beautiful snow sculptures on display as part of SnowDays. Attendees will also have the chance to meet the distillers, taste their products and learn more about the production process in a festive atmosphere, surrounded by the spectacular scenery of Banff and the Canadian Rocky Mountains.

Learn more: https://tributetocraft.com/

