Tribe Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

VANCOUVER, BC , Aug. 29, 2022 /CNW/ - Tribe Property Technologies Inc. (TSXV: TRBE) (OTCQB: TRPTF) ("Tribe" or the "Company") a leading provider of technology-enabled property management solutions, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

"Tribe again achieved strong revenue in the second quarter on a per-home basis, as we continue to digitize our acquired customers and roll-out our Tribe Home platform to more communities," stated Joseph Nakhla, Chief Executive Officer of Tribe. "I am proud that Tribe has experienced 9% year-over-year quarterly revenue growth, while making progress across our M&A activities, digital partnerships and organic growth."

Consolidated Financial Highlights:

Quarterly revenue increased 9% over the same quarter last year to $4,332,820 .

. Year-to-date revenue increased 10% compared to the first half of 2021.

Tribe continues to be active on M&A Strategy:

On June 30, 2022 , Tribe completed the acquisition of Southview Property Management Inc., a privately held property management firm based in Richmond, British Columbia ;

, Tribe completed the acquisition of Southview Property Management Inc., a privately held property management firm based in ;

On July 31, 2022 , Tribe completed the acquisition of a strata/condo management portfolio from a privately held property management firm based in Vancouver, British Columbia .

, Tribe completed the acquisition of a strata/condo management portfolio from a privately held property management firm based in . Two new partners were added to Tribe's digital partnership program:

Wyse Meter Solutions; a Canadian leader in smart submetering, ESG (environmental, social, governance) reporting, electric vehicle-charging and utility expense management solutions; and



WeDoLaundry; a revolutionary, ecofriendly valet laundry services in British Columbia and Ontario .

"Our digital approach to the traditional property management industry continues to be embraced by strata/condo and rental communities alike with a very healthy organic lead pipeline," highlighted Mr. Nakhla. "We have built a healthy funnel of potential acquisition targets and we are pleased with our integration process and speed. Our recent acquisition of Southview Property Management Inc. and the acquisition of additional strata contracts after quarter-end further increases our presence across Greater Vancouver."

"We are also very pleased with the quality and speed of the rollout of our Digital Partnership program within our communities to further improve residents' living experiences while saving them money through group-buying power, and producing additional revenue for the Company."

Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis

Please see the Company's consolidated financial statements and related Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for more details. The consolidated financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, and related MD&A have been reviewed and approved by Tribe's Audit Committee and Board of Directors. For a more detailed explanation and analysis, please refer to the MD&A that has been filed on SEDAR and is also available on the Company's website.

Financial information is reported in Canadian dollars and in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). Tribe achieved revenue growth of 9% in the second quarter of 2022 over the same period in the prior year, driven primarily by organic growth and smaller tuck-in acquisitions made late in 2021.

Delays in the occupancy of new buildings due to supply chain issues, municipal government bureaucracy, and labour issues brought on by the pandemic, led to lower-than-expected revenue growth.

Gross Profit Margin Reconciliation



Three months ended June 30, 2022 % Three months ended June 30, 2021 % Six months ended June 30, 2022 % Six months ended June 30, 2021 % Revenue $ 4,332,820 100 % $ 3,970,816 100 % $ 8,535,035 100 % $ 7,756,945 100 % Cost of Software and Services 2,632,757 61 % 1,989,402 50 % 4,999,926 59 % 4,007,042 52 % Gross Profit $ 1,700,063 39 % 1,981,414 50 % $ 3,535,109 41 % $ 3,749,903 48 %

Revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2022 increased 9% compared to the second quarter of 2021. Revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2022 increased 10% compared to the first half of 2021.

Gross profit percentages were negatively impacted by headcount growth in advance of acquisitions, salary increases given market pressures, alignment of compensation policies from acquired business units, high labour turnover, and growth in the lower-margin property maintenance division of the Company.

Reconciliation of Net Loss to EBITDA



Three months ended June 30, 2022 Three months ended June 30, 2021 Six months ended June 30, 2022 Six months ended June 30, 2021 Net loss $ (2,970,344) $ (1,644,529) $ (5,027,169) $ (4,803,961) Depreciation and amortization 320,283 300,581 625,805 619,174 Interest expense 110,990 174,488 279,442 452,940 Stock-based compensation 96,741 164,090 197,782 503,707 Fair value loss (gain) on investment 11,654 (442) 12,311 (7,884) Listing expenses - - - 1,634,456 Income tax expense - 22,065 (282) 79,168 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 1,003 2,465 1,068 1,916 Adjusted EBITDA1 $ (2,429,673) $ (981,282) $ (3,911,043) $ (1,520,484)

The Company continues to invest in building out its technology platforms and people to prepare for anticipated organic and acquired growth. Please refer to the Company's Discussion of Operations in its MD&A filed on SEDAR.

Non-IFRS Measures

The following and preceding discussion of financial results includes reference to gross profit, gross profit percentage and adjusted EBITDA, which are all non-IFRS financial measures. The measure of gross profit2 and gross profit percentage2 is provided as management believes this is a good indicator in evaluating the operating performance of the Company. Adjusted EBITDA1 is provided as a proxy for the cash earnings from the operations of the business as operating income (loss) for the Company includes non-cash amortization and depreciation expense and stock-based compensation.

Quarterly Webcast

The Company will hold a webcast to discuss its performance with the investment community at 2:00 pm PDT (5:00 pm EDT) on Monday August 29, 2022.

Webcast URL: https://app.webinar.net/7xPL62XJB1D

Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1 (888) 886 7786

Participant International Dial-In Number: +1 416 764 8658

Conference ID: 61322697

About Tribe Property Technologies

Tribe is a property technology company that is digitizing the traditional property management industry. As a rapidly growing tech-forward property management company, Tribe's integrated service-technology delivery model serves the needs of a much wider variety of stakeholders than traditional service providers.

Tribe's three revenue pillars are made up of software and service (recurring licensing and management fees), transactional (rent or condo fees, banking services, lease-ups) and digital services and partnership (smart building products, financial and insurance service) revenue.

Tribe seeks to acquire highly accretive targets in the fragmented North American property management industry and transform these businesses through streamlining and digitization of operations. Tribe's platform decreases customer acquisition costs, increases retention, and allows for the addition of value-added products and services through the platform. Visit tribetech.com for more information.

