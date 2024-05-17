Tribe Property Technologies to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

TSX Tech Investor Day on May 22, 2024 , in Vancouver, BC

VANCOUVER, BC, May 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Tribe Property Technologies Inc. (TSXV: TRBE) (OTCQB: TRPTF) ("Tribe" or the "Company"), a leading provider of technology-elevated property management solutions, is pleased to announce that Joseph Nakhla, CEO of Tribe, will be participating in the following upcoming investor conferences:

TSX Tech Investor Day Vancouver

Date: May 22, 2024

Toronto Stock Exchange & TSX Venture Exchange is hosting its Tech Investor Day at the Osler offices in Vancouver, BC. This event brings together public and private Canadian technology companies, and features company presentations and a Q&A session with the audience. The event is targeted to institutional investors, buy-side analysts, equity research analysts, retail brokers, VC investors, and the investment banking community. For more information, please contact Carolina Albernaz ( [email protected] ).

Investor Clubhouse at the RBC Canadian Open

Date: May 30 – June 1, 2024

Investor.events is hosting its third Annual Investor Clubhouse at the RBC Canadian Open. Located at the prestigious Hamilton Golf & Country Club in the Hall of Fame Suite, this investor conference promises an extraordinary experience for both investors and presenting companies alike. The weekend will consist of meetings between investment opportunities and investors, allowing companies to pitch their visions, secure investments, and form strategic partnerships. The event will coincide with the prestigious RBC Canadian Open professional golf tournament.

Link for more information: https://investor.events/event-details/canadianopen2024/

Maxim 2024 Virtual Tech Conference

Charting the Course: Navigating the Intersection of TMT and Business in the AI era

Presentation Date: June 4, 2024

Presentation Time: 4:00 P.M. ET

The continuous evolution of technology is paving the way for groundbreaking applications in the technology sector. In the first installment of the 2024 Virtual Tech Conference, Maxim Group dives deep into how companies are leveraging new technologies such as AI and computer vision to unlock new opportunities, spanning from semiconductor innovations to fintech breakthroughs. Maxim Senior Analysts will facilitate engaging dialogues with CEOs and key management of emerging growth companies with a strong focus on AI.

Link for more information: https://m-vest.com/events/tmt-06042024

"Joseph Nakhla"

Chief Executive Officer

1606-1166 Alberni Street

Vancouver, British Columbia V6E 3Z3

Phone: (604) 343-2601

Email: [email protected]

About Tribe Property Technologies

Tribe is a property technology company that is disrupting the traditional property management industry. As a rapidly growing tech-forward property management company, Tribe's integrated service-technology delivery model serves the needs of a much wider variety of stakeholders than traditional service providers. Tribe seeks to acquire highly accretive targets in the fragmented North American property management industry and transform these businesses through streamlining and digitization of operations. Tribe's platform decreases customer acquisition costs, increases retention, and allows for the addition of value-added products and services through the platform. Visit tribetech.com for more information.

SOURCE Tribe Property Technologies Inc.

For further information: Pardeep Sangha, Investor Relations, Email: [email protected], Phone: 604-572-6392