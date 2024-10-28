Tribe Property Technologies Provides Update on Tribe Home, Demonstrating Increased Efficiencies with Property Management Platform

Tribe Home introduces self-service features that streamline day-to-day tasks for strata and condo communities, enhancing the user experience for residents and increasing efficiencies for property managers and strata councils/condo boards.

Over 3,000 weekly self-service tasks are completed through Tribe's digital platform, saving approximately 250 hours per week in email-related administrative time, allowing management and governing bodies to focus on high-value initiatives like preventative maintenance and financial oversight.

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Tribe Property Technologies Inc. (TSXV: TRBE) (OTCQB: TRPTF) ("Tribe" or the "Company"), a leading provider of technology-elevated property management solutions, is pleased to provide the following update on its Tribe Home Community Platform ("Tribe Home"). Tribe's proprietary digital platform promotes transparent dialogue, encourages accountability, and increases efficiency in Tribe-managed communities. Tribe recently introduced and improved several self-service tools, making it easier for strata and condo residents to complete everyday tasks, while reducing dependency on governing councils, boards and property managers, thus allowing them more time to focus on higher-value activities and quality management service.

"Over 3,000 weekly self-service tasks are completed through Tribe’s digital platform, saving approximately 250 hours per week in email-related administrative time, allowing property management and governing bodies to focus on high-value initiatives like preventative maintenance and financial oversight." - Tribe CEO Joseph Nakhla (CNW Group/Tribe Property Technologies Inc.)

Tribe Home's digital-first approach to property management delivers impactful benefits for residents, strata/condo management and councils/boards by streamlining common processes and significantly improving operational efficiency. Weekly actions such as accessing documents, booking an amenity, and managing finances are faster, easier, and always available, giving residents more control over their experience. By automating routine tasks and providing self-service capabilities, Tribe Home also simplifies day-to-day operations for property managers and governing bodies, who can now allocate more time to focus on strategic efforts, ensuring that buildings are well-maintained for the long-term.

Joseph Nakhla, CEO of Tribe, said that, "The value of these self-service features lies in the time saved and the improved experience for both residents and management teams. Tribe Home saves residents, property managers, and council/board members valuable time by eliminating the need for back-and-forth communications. On average, over 3,000 self-service tasks are bring completed weekly on the platform, saving approximately 250 hours in email-related activities. This increase in efficiency allows property managers and boards to focus on critical tasks such as preventative maintenance, financial oversight, and capital project planning. The platform is making a significant impact in improving the health and livability of our communities, and the efficiencies are felt by all stakeholders using our platform."

Tribe Home delivers a range of self-service features that simplify community management and improve efficiency for strata and condo communities. These features include:

Community Documents : This tool gives residents easy access to a library of building documentation, including meeting minutes, financial statements, and building bylaws. It ensures that every resident can find the information they need when needed, reducing direct communication with property managers.

: This tool gives residents easy access to a library of building documentation, including meeting minutes, financial statements, and building bylaws. It ensures that every resident can find the information they need when needed, reducing direct communication with property managers. Personal/Home Documents : Homeowners can store and manage personal documents such as appliance manuals and warranties, parking pass details, and service contacts. Organized digital records reduce physical paperwork, making it easier to share essential information with tenants or future buyers.

: Homeowners can store and manage personal documents such as appliance manuals and warranties, parking pass details, and service contacts. Organized digital records reduce physical paperwork, making it easier to share essential information with tenants or future buyers. People Search : Residents are able to easily search for and communicate with neighbours and board or council members to share concerns or ideas that can help a community come together and encourage more collaboration.

: Residents are able to easily search for and communicate with neighbours and board or council members to share concerns or ideas that can help a community come together and encourage more collaboration. Amenity Bookings : Residents can go to Tribe Home 24/7 to book building amenities such as elevators and event spaces and get instant approval if the space is available. This simplifies scheduling and reduces administrative overhead.

: Residents can go to Tribe Home 24/7 to book building amenities such as elevators and event spaces and get instant approval if the space is available. This simplifies scheduling and reduces administrative overhead. My Balance: Owners can monitor and manage their financial obligations to their community using My Balance to see outstanding balances and, if they choose, make credit card payments.

Experience the future of community management with the Tribe Home app, exclusively for residents of Tribe-managed communities. Redefine how you engage with and manage your community and experience the convenience and efficiency of managing your community right from your smartphone. The Tribe Home app is free for Tribe-managed community members to download on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. For more information, visit https://blog.tribemgmt.com/transformation-of-proptech.

About Tribe Property Technologies

Tribe is a property technology company that is disrupting the traditional property management industry. As a rapidly growing tech-forward property management company, Tribe's integrated service-technology delivery model serves the needs of a much wider variety of stakeholders than traditional service providers. Tribe seeks to acquire highly accretive targets in the fragmented North American property management industry and transform these businesses through streamlining and digitization of operations. Tribe's platform decreases customer acquisition costs, increases retention, and allows for the addition of value-added products and services through the platform. Visit tribetech.com for more information.

Tribe Property Technologies Inc.

"Joseph Nakhla"

Chief Executive Officer

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains certain statements which constitute forward-looking statements or information under applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements relating to the expected financial results and the Company's goals and strategy. Such forward-looking statements are subject to numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include changes to applicable laws or the regulatory sphere in which the Company operates, general economic and capital markets conditions, and stock market volatility. Although the Company believes that the forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, they are based on factors and assumptions, based on currently available information, concerning future events, which may prove to be inaccurate. As such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, as no assurance can be provided as to plans, operations, results, levels of activity or achievements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by applicable law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or to revise any of the forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Tribe Property Technologies Inc.

For more information, please contact: Pardeep Sangha, Investor Relations, Phone: 604-572-6392, Email: [email protected]