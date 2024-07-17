Tribe increases its market reach with the launch of its Tribe Home app for Android devices. With seamless access to essential information and features, the Tribe Home app empowers residents, council and board members, and property managers to make informed decisions and enhance community engagement.

Tribe has also introduced enhancements to its previous iOS app, providing streamlined property management tools and improved user interaction on Apple devices.

Tribe announces the filing of an amended and restated offering document for its previously completed non-brokered Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (LIFE) offering.

Tribe is also pleased to announce the extension of its strategic partnership with Angad Capital for capital markets and investor relations advisory services

VANCOUVER, BC, July 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Tribe Property Technologies Inc. (TSXV: TRBE) (OTCQB: TRPTF) ("Tribe" or the "Company"), a leading provider of technology-elevated property management solutions, has launched its Tribe Home app for Android devices and upgraded its iOS version, making it easier than ever to manage and live in multi-family residential homes, such as condos and townhouses.

Tribe Property Technologies launches Tribe Home app for Android and announces enhanced iOS functionality to streamline user experience for property management solutions. (CNW Group/Tribe Property Technologies Inc.)

The Tribe Home app for Android provides residents with a robust suite of tools to enrich their living experience and enhances the user experience by providing immediate access to essential information and features on the go. With the Tribe Home app users can effortlessly access their account balances, make payments securely around the clock, and stay informed with instant updates on critical building notices, whether related to maintenance schedules, community events, or safety alerts. This centralized information hub fosters transparency and accountability by enabling residents to interact with property managers and fellow residents, submit help desk tickets, and receive timely responses—all from their mobile devices.

For Tribe's iOS users, the upgraded Tribe Home app provides enhanced capabilities that foster improved collaboration and communication between residents and community managers. This advancement ensures that iOS users can effectively manage tasks and make informed decisions while on the move, similar to their Android counterparts.

Joseph Nakhla, CEO of Tribe commented, "Our proprietary Tribe Home app is designed to streamline day-to-day operations for Council and Board members, as well as property managers, while bringing unparalleled convenience and self-service ability to residents. Extending our reach with an Android app, while improving functionality for those on iOS devices, shows our commitment to tech-elevated property management solutions that improve customer experience and usability. These new apps are inherently faster, more reliable, and more engaging, which means the Tribe Home app is not only easy to use but also robust and capable of handling the demands of modern community management."

The Tribe Home app encourages community engagement by facilitating neighbour interactions and simplifying the reservation process for amenities such as gym facilities or community spaces, available at any time, even in the middle of the night. By offering curated discounts on essential services like food delivery and home insurance, the Tribe Home app not only enhances convenience but also supports a thriving condo-living community, building trust among Residents, Owners, Councils, and Boards. With approximately 40% of Canadians using Android devices1, the Company's Tribe Home app now extends its market reach, putting livability and home management directly in the palm of users' hands.

With two full-featured apps that support both iOS and Android users, Tribe Home now reaches more residents than ever, allowing them to manage their homes right in the palm of their hand. This connectivity ensures every resident feels heard and supported, building trust and streamlining community operations.

Experience the future of community management with the Tribe Home app, exclusively for residents of Tribe-managed communities. Redefine how you engage with and manage your community and experience the convenience and efficiency of managing your community right from your smartphone. The Tribe Home app is free for Tribe-managed community members to download on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. For more information, visit www.tribemgmt.com/tribehome/

Amended and Restated Offering Document

The Company filed an amended and restated offering document dated June 10, 2024 (the "Offering Document") on July 8, 2024 with respect to the Company's non-brokered private placement of units (each, a "Unit") under the listed issuer financing exemption pursuant to section 5A.2 of National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions (the "Private Placement") to clarify the Company's use of available funds disclosure and related working capital position. A copy of the Offering Document available in English and French can be found under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

The Company announced that it had closed the Private Placement on June 24, 2024, pursuant to which the Company issued 4,807,691 Units at a price of $0.52 per Unit to raise gross proceeds of $2,500,000, with each Unit comprised of one common share of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.82 at any time on or before June 21, 2029.

Capital Markets and Investor Relations Advisory

Tribe is also pleased to announce that it has extended its contract with Angad Capital Inc. ("Angad Capital"), to provide capital markets advisory and investor relations services. In connection with the engagement, which initially started on June 20, 2023, a contract extension was signed on July 1, 2024 for a fee of $10,000 per month and may be terminated upon a date mutually agreed by the parties or upon 30 days' prior written notice to the other party. Angad Capital was founded and operated by Pardeep Sangha, a former ranked investment equity analyst who specialized in covering small-cap technology companies. At the time of this announcement Angad Capital owns 99,000 common shares of Tribe.

About Tribe Property Technologies

Tribe is a property technology company that is disrupting the traditional property management industry. As a rapidly growing tech-forward property management company, Tribe's integrated service-technology delivery model serves the needs of a much wider variety of stakeholders than traditional service providers. Tribe seeks to acquire highly accretive targets in the fragmented North American property management industry and transform these businesses through streamlining and digitization of operations. Tribe's platform decreases customer acquisition costs, increases retention, and allows for the addition of value-added products and services through the platform. Visit tribetech.com for more information.

