Tribe Property Technologies Launches its curated Digital Marketplace for Community-Living

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Tribe Property Technologies Inc. (TSXV: TRBE) ("Tribe" or the "Company") has launched a curated digital marketplace for community-living accessible through its proprietary platform Tribe Home. The marketplace, called Tribe Home – Market, is designed to support efficiency and financial ease for homeowners and residents of Tribe's multi-family communities.

Figure 1: Tribe Home – Market, a curated digital marketplace for multi-family community-living. (CNW Group/Tribe Property Technologies Inc.)

"Our Tribe Home platform is used by residents of multi-family communities across Canada, explains Joseph Nakhla, Tribe CEO. "Through Tribe Home – Market, our team is curating offers that leverage group-buying power and help lower household overhead. The offers consider segmentation of geography, type of building, whether rental, strata, condo, and stage of a building such as new construction" explains Joseph Nakhla, Tribe CEO.

"Whether it's great deals on insurance or more day-to-day services like grocery, laundry, and pet food delivery right to your doorstep, Tribe can curate these offers and put them in front of the correct homeowner profile on our Tribe Home platform, so that residents see what could be relevant to them. For example, a Tribe Home – Market offer for home insurance would consider your geography and the type of dwelling you live in."

The Tribe Home platform is currently available to more than 110,000 homes across Canada. In a recent survey of Tribe residents completed in October 2022, the Company found that 70% of those surveyed were open to taking advantage of Tribe Home - Market offers; with many offers negotiated directly with vendors that leverage Tribe's national footprint to lower the cost for the resident[1]. The Market also allows residents to support local businesses.

In 2022, Tribe has added more than 20 partnerships with service providers ranging from internet, phone, cable, insurance and pet food delivery. With the new curated Tribe Home – Market, residents can now search for services that are important to their needs, while service providers can ensure their offers are going to the most relevant audiences.

About Tribe Home

Tribe Home is a condo-living communication and management platform that strengthens communications, empowers residents and builds community. Tribe Home offers high-value for community residents with features that allow councils, boards and HOAs to protect their real estate investment through accessibility, transparency, greater collaboration and self-service tools for residents. Tribe Home includes communication channels with push notifications, and 24/7 secure access to easy-to-find records, shared community documents, amenity booking and a help desk ticketing system. It is Home in the palm of your hand.

About Tribe Property Technologies

Tribe is a property technology company that is digitizing the traditional property management industry. As a rapidly growing tech-forward property management company, Tribe's integrated service-technology delivery model serves the needs of a much wider variety of stakeholders than traditional service providers.

Tribe's three revenue pillars are made up of software and service (recurring licensing and management fees), transactional (rent or condo fees, banking services, lease-ups) and digital services and partnership (smart building products, financial and insurance service) revenue.

Tribe seeks to acquire highly accretive targets in the fragmented North American property management industry and transform these businesses through streamlining and digitization of operations. Tribe's platform decreases customer acquisition costs, increases retention and allows for the addition of value-added products and services through the platform. Visit tribetech.com for more information.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain statements which constitute forward-looking statements or information under applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements relating to Tribe Home and Tribe partnerships. Such forward-looking statements are subject to numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include changes to applicable laws or the regulatory sphere in which the Company operates, general economic and capital markets conditions, and stock market volatility. Although the Company believes that the forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, they are based on factors and assumptions, based on currently available information, concerning future events, which may prove to be inaccurate. As such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, as no assurance can be provided as to plans, operations, results, levels of activity or achievements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by applicable law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or to revise any of the forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.

1 Tribe Home Survey, October 2022

