Tribe Property Technologies Completes Purchase of Rental Portfolio from KEY Property Management

VANCOUVER, BC, April 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Tribe Property Technologies Inc. (TSXV: TRBE) ("Tribe" or the "Company") has completed the purchase of KEY Property Management's Rental Portfolio, comprising of approximately 75 service contracts, further adding to the expansion of Tribe's rental services in British Columbia.

"This is our first acquisition as a public company and our strategic development team continues to be very active," says Joseph Nakhla, CEO of Tribe. "Our pipeline contains a number of opportunities at various stages of progression, and we look forward to future announcements as further deals come to fruition."

"This is a strategic step for us in further expanding Tribe's ability to deliver services to condominium investors who are looking to rent out their units in the BC market," adds Mr. Nakhla.

While the cost of the acquisition was not material to the Company, the accretive nature of the acquisition provides Tribe with the opportunity to deploy its technology in future new construction communities in BC.

"We believe that the independent owner-investors market is a big market that is currently underserved, with three out of every ten condos being rented to tenants in both Vancouver and the Greater Toronto Area, we are aiming to improve that experience for both investors and tenants with our technology platform and services." 1

Tribe simplifies the residential community living space for owner-investors with tech-enabled services that provide comfort and safety of assets. From rental market appraisal to marketing, tenant screening, contracts, online payment processing, digital transparency and reporting, Tribe offers a one-stop-shop for residential management.

"We are pleased to work with Tribe as a leader in the prop-tech space," says Cam Good, President of KEY Marketing and KEY Property Management. "This sale allows me and KEY's Leadership Team to focus on the rapid growth of KEY Marketing while Tribe better services people investing in condos."

About Tribe Property Technologies:

Tribe is a property technology company that is disrupting the traditional property management industry. As a rapidly growing tech-forward property management company, Tribe's integrated service-technology delivery model serves the needs of a much wider variety of stakeholders than traditional service providers.

Tribe seeks to acquire highly accretive targets in the fragmented North American property management industry and transform these businesses through streamlining and digitization of operations. Tribe's platform decreases customer acquisition costs, increases retention and allows for the addition of value-added products and services through the platform. Visit tribetech.com for more information.

About the KEY Group of Companies

KEY Marketing was founded by Cam Good, a tech entrepreneur, in 2009 to provide developers of Western Canada's most impactful multifamily real estate projects with innovative design, marketing and sales services. KEY Property Management has been finding and managing tenants for landlords in British Columbia for 30 years and was acquired by Cam Good in 2015 to make it easier for investor buyers at KEY projects to find and manage tenants, thereby increasing rental supply. Visit keymarketing.com for more information.

