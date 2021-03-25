Tribe Property Technologies begins trading on the TSX Venture Exchange

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE U.S. OR TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES./

VANCOUVER, BC, March 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Tribe Property Technologies (TSXV: TRBE) ("Tribe" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has commenced trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "TRBE" effective today. Tribe simplifies residential community living through the delivery of tech-enabled community management products and services. It aims to capture an increasing share of the estimated $90 billion in payments that are collected and contributed by homeowners in communities across North America every year1.

Tribe's public debut marks the next stage of its ambitious growth plans, focused on bringing digital transformation and innovation to the fragmented and largely paper-based property management sector that has seen little change in decades.

"Tribe's technology is revolutionizing an industry ripe for innovation at a time when the demand for simple, integrated, value-generating solutions has never been greater," said Joseph Nakhla, Tribe's Chief Executive Officer. "Tribe is all about addressing the pain points for developers, owners, residents and managers of condominiums and residential communities, from maintenance and payments to shared services. Our platform offers a one-stop-shop that provides a seamless and efficient way for residential communities to operate and connect."

Tribe's public listing follows quickly on the back of the Company's successful acquisition of Gateway Property Management Corp. in December 2020. This acquisition further consolidates Tribe's position in the condo management sector in British Columbia, while expanding its footprint across Canada into Ontario and Alberta. It also boosts the Company's presence in the rental management sector.

"The property management market is highly fragmented with an estimated 13,000 small property management companies servicing the North American market," continued Mr. Nakhla. "We see significant opportunity for further consolidation of the sector in the near future." 2 3

About Tribe Property Technologies:

Tribe is a property technology company that is disrupting the traditional property management industry. As a rapidly growing tech-forward property management company, Tribe's integrated service-technology delivery model serves the needs of a much wider variety of stakeholders than traditional service providers. Tribe seeks to acquire highly accretive targets in the fragmented North American property management industry and transform these businesses through streamlining and digitization of operations. Tribe's platform decreases customer acquisition costs, increases retention and allows for the addition of value-added products and services through the platform. Visit tribetech.com for more information.

The Company has filed a filing statement dated March 12, 2021 (the "Filing Statement") under its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Readers are encouraged to review the Filing Statement, which provides detailed information about the business of the Company.

