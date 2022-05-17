Tribe Property Technologies Appoints Vice President, Investor Relations

VANCOUVER, BC, May 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Tribe Property Technologies (TSXV: TRBE) (OTCQB: TRPTF) ("Tribe" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the Company's new Vice President, Investor Relations, Shobana Williams.

Ms. Williams brings over 15 years of experience in investor relations with a unique blend of capital markets, corporate communications, investor relations and marketing. She will be responsible for building on Tribe's legacy of transparent communication to the investor community by enhancing their understanding of Tribe's business strategy and brand.

"I am thrilled to welcome Shobana to the Tribe team, to lead our dedicated in-house investor relations efforts as we continue on our journey as a public company," said CEO Joseph Nakhla. "Her track record of running successful investor relations programs, will benefit Tribe as we continue to communicate the vision and value of Tribe's transformation of the property management space, with its shareholders and the financial community."

Ms. Williams has worked with both private and public companies, including a few that grew from small to large cap, listed on the TSX to NYSE. She has managed investor relations and communications for Element Financial, Hexo, Zenabis and Premier Gold to name a few.

"I am excited and grateful to join a team with a collaborative culture and commitment to serving its customers and local communities," said Ms. Williams. "I look forward to elevating Tribe's visibility with the global investor community as we continue to deliver on our strategy to drive growth through innovation."

Ms. Williams holds an Executive MBA from Ivey Business School at Western University and received her Bachelor of Commerce degree from Ryerson University.

About Tribe Property Technologies

Tribe is a property technology company that is digitizing the traditional property management industry. As a rapidly growing tech-forward property management company, Tribe's integrated service-technology delivery model serves the needs of a much wider variety of stakeholders than traditional service providers.

Tribe's business is composed of three revenue pillars: software and services (recurring licensing and management fees), transactional (rent or condo fees, banking services, lease-ups), and digital services and partnerships (smart building products, financial and insurance service).

Tribe seeks to acquire highly accretive targets in the fragmented North American property management industry and transform these businesses through streamlining and digitization of operations. Tribe's platform decreases customer acquisition costs, increases retention, and allows for the addition of value-added products and services through the platform. Visit tribetech.com for more information.

For further information: Tribe Corporate + Media, Jennifer Laidlaw, VP Communications and Marketing, Tribe Property Technologies, [email protected], 778-837-4314