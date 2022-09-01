Tribe Property Technologies Appoints Drew Keddy into New Role of Chief Operating Officer

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Tribe Property Technologies Inc. (TSXV: TRBE) (OTCQB: TRPTF) ("Tribe" or the "Company") a leading provider of technology-enabled property management solutions, announced today that Drew Keddy joins the Company in the new role of Chief Operating Officer as of September 1, 2022. He will report directly to Joseph Nakhla, Tribe Chief Executive Officer, focusing on organic growth opportunities, operational efficiencies, and accelerating the Company's acquisition strategies.

Tribe Property Technologies COO Drew Keddy (CNW Group/Tribe Property Technologies Inc.)

Mr. Keddy has an extensive real estate background with three decades of experience in operations, most recently as President of Sutton Group Realty Services. Prior to his time at Sutton, Mr. Keddy was a former VP of Canada, VP of North American Operations and Director of Corporate Development with Colliers International.

"We are pleased to welcome Drew Keddy to Tribe, with his proven expertise leading high growth real estate operations, Drew will be of immense value as we optimize our processes and continue scaling our operational capacity in our next chapter of growth," said Tribe CEO Joseph Nakhla. "Mr. Keddy's experience growing companies through mergers and acquisitions both domestically and internationally, will not only take Tribe's M&A strategy to the next level, but help to accelerate our growth going forward."

"I'm honoured to join the team and support Tribe's purpose of simplifying residential community living with the most comprehensive suite of products and services for building and managing residential communities," said Mr. Keddy. "Tribe's integration of technology with service delivery is transforming how people experience community living, connect with their neighbours and interact with their homes."

Concurrent with Mr. Keddy's appointment, the Company granted Mr. Keddy stock options to purchase an aggregate of 90,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $2.00 for a period of 4.25 years. The stock options will vest in three equal tranches on the 1st, 2nd and 3rd anniversary of the grant date.

About Tribe Property Technologies

Tribe is a property technology company that is digitizing the traditional property management industry. As a rapidly growing tech-forward property management company, Tribe's integrated service-technology delivery model serves the needs of a much wider variety of stakeholders than traditional service providers.

Tribe's three revenue pillars are made up of software and service (recurring licensing and management fees), transactional (rent or condo fees, banking services, lease-ups) and digital services and partnership (smart building products, financial and insurance service) revenue.

Tribe seeks to acquire highly accretive targets in the fragmented North American property management industry and transform these businesses through streamlining and digitization of operations. Tribe's platform decreases customer acquisition costs, increases retention, and allows for the addition of value-added products and services through the platform. Visit tribetech.com for more information.

