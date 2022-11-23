Tribe Property Technologies Announces Partnership with EnerSavings Inc.

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 23, 2022 /CNW/ - Tribe Property Technologies (TSXV: TRBE) ("Tribe" or the "Company") has partnered with EnerSavings Solutions Inc. to offer custom energy-saving solutions such as EV charging stations, HVAC Solutions and LED lighting to Tribe buildings across Canada.

Tribe Property Technologies partners with Enersavings to offer energy-saving solutions such as EV charging stations, HVAC Solutions and LED lighting to Tribe buildings across Canada. (CNW Group/Tribe Property Technologies Inc.)

"In our current landscape energy savings are vital to help conserve the environment, stabilize electricity prices, and keep a tab on rising utility bills. Our partnership with EnerSavings is a step towards cleaner and more energy efficient communities," said Tribe CEO Joseph Nakhla." Being mindful of GHG Emissions and sustainability is arguably the best opportunity to reduce global energy consumption and we at Tribe really see the value for our communities, of implementing energy-saving solutions."

EnerSavings is a seasoned expert in energy management and sustainability, with tailored energy management solutions that reduce water, electricity and natural gas costs. Their turn-key energy saving solutions include lighting, EV Charging, HVAC & water solutions that immediately help reduce operating expenses and GHG Emissions. EnerSavings has recently expanded to offering a Live Energy Metering Program to guarantee savings for majority of their solutions. EnerSavings also provides complementary building-specific energy assessments leading to customized solutions for buildings.

"We are very excited to partner with Tribe and look forward to adding value to their communities by future-proofing them to substantially increase the value of the building asset," explains Kevin Lisso, Chief Executive and Co-Founder of EnerSavings. "Energy-sufficient buildings are vital for our future, and I'm positive this partnership will benefit Tribe communities."

About Enersavings

EnerSavings is a national leading, energy-efficiency company dedicated to improving, protecting, and saving the planet we inhabit. Committed to decarbonizing Canada, the distinguished leadership team retains 40+ years of energy management experience, delivering energy-efficient solutions to the Industrial, Commercial, Institutional, and Multi-Residential Building sectors. Leveraging the experience and expertise developed over the past few decades in the lighting, EV Charging, HVAC, water & solar sectors, EnerSavings is poised to lead the emerging Electric Vehicle/Charger market in Canada with turn-key solutions to save money, time, and energy for Canadians. In partnership with the trusted energy and installation experts at Stream Energy Systems (Subsidiary of Bert's Electric), and Electric Asset, EnerSavings has developed building-specific, obtainable, sustainable, and responsible EV-Ready solutions to serve existing and new condominiums and hotels. The partnership delivers insight-based, technically tailored solutions, comprised of on-site EV-Ready assessments, contemporary equipment recommendations, and seamless installations. EnerSavings Solutions' mission – save Canadians precious energy, time, and money today, save our communities, cities, nation, environment, and the planet tomorrow – one site, one building, one car, and one Canadian at a time.

About Tribe Property Technologies

Tribe is a property technology company that is digitizing the traditional property management industry. As a rapidly growing tech-forward property management company, Tribe's integrated service-technology delivery model serves the needs of a much wider variety of stakeholders than traditional service providers.

Tribe's business is composed of three revenue pillars: software and services (recurring licensing and management fees), transactional (rent or condo fees, banking services, lease-ups), and digital services and partnerships (smart building products, financial and insurance service).

Tribe seeks to acquire highly accretive targets in the fragmented North American property management industry and transform these businesses through streamlining and digitization of operations. Tribe's platform decreases customer acquisition costs, increases retention, and allows for the addition of value-added products and services through the platform. Visit tribetech.com for more information.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain statements which constitute forward-looking statements or information under applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements relating to the partnership.

