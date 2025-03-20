Tribe Property Technologies Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement to be Led by the Company's Senior Leadership Team

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

Tribe Property Technologies announces a non-brokered private placement to raise gross proceeds of approximately $775,000 , which is expected to include the Company's senior leadership team and Board of Directors priced above the 20-day Volume Weighted Average Price ("VWAP") trading price as of today.

VANCOUVER, BC, March 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Tribe Property Technologies Inc. (TSXV: TRBE) (OTCQB US: TRPTF) ("Tribe" or the "Company"), a leading provider of technology-elevated property management solutions, is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement to raise gross proceeds of approximately $775,000 (the "Financing"), which is expected to include the Company's CEO, CFO, EVP and members of the Board of Directors participating in the Financing.

The Company will conduct a non-brokered private placement of up to 1,490,384 units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.52 per Unit, with each Unit consisting of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole Common Share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.82 at any time on or before that date which is five years after the closing date of the Financing. The net proceeds of the Financing will be used by the Company to retire debt payments and reduce payables.

Joseph Nakhla, Tribe's CEO commented, "In these times of economic uncertainty, with ongoing geopolitical and trade tensions, we believe it is essential to take proactive measures to strengthen our financial position. By participating in this non-brokered private placement at a unit price above the current market 20-day VWAP trading price as of today, our leadership team and Board of Directors are demonstrating our confidence in the Company's future, commitment to its long-term success and our belief that the shares are currently undervalued. This financing will help ensure greater financial stability as we continue to execute our strategic vision."

Closing of the Financing is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of applicable regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued under the Financing are subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day from the closing date.

It is anticipated that certain insiders of the Company will acquire Units. Such participation will each be considered a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company intends to rely on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 in respect of the Financing due to the fair market value of the related party participation being below 25% of the Company's market capitalization for purposes of MI 61-101. The Company will file a material change report in respect of the Financing. However, the material change report will be filed less than 21 days prior to the closing of the Financing, which is consistent with market practice and the Company deems reasonable in the circumstances.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Tribe is a property technology company that is disrupting the traditional property management industry. As a rapidly growing tech-forward property management company, Tribe's integrated service-technology delivery model serves the needs of a much wider variety of stakeholders than traditional service providers. Tribe seeks to acquire highly accretive targets in the fragmented North American property management industry and transform these businesses through streamlining and digitization of operations. Tribe's platform decreases customer acquisition costs, increases retention, and allows for the addition of value-added products and services through the platform. Visit tribetech.com for more information.

