Tribe Property Technologies Announces Appointment of Jim Defer as Chief Financial Officer

Mr. Defer is a seasoned financial executive with expertise in taking high-growth companies public. He has held a number of senior executive finance roles over the past 25 years, most recently as CFO at SPUD.ca, a technology-based grocery delivery company. Prior to Spud.ca, Mr. Defer worked with Food-X Technologies, Canopy Growth Corporation and SunSelect Produce. He is also the former head of investment banking at PI Financial, a Canadian independent full-service investment dealer.

"Jim has an innate understanding of fast-growing companies and that was important to us given our rapid expansion," said Joseph Nakhla, Tribe's Chief Executive Officer. "We see huge potential to consolidate a very fragmented property management industry, and Jim's experience supporting and guiding companies as they grow organically and through acquisitions will be critical to Tribe's ambitious growth plans."

In addition to strategic financial oversight, Mr. Defer will have direct responsibility for financial reporting, capital markets activities, treasury and taxation, amongst other activities of the company.

"I am very excited to join this entrepreneurial Canadian success story," said Mr. Defer. "The time is right; this is an incredible opportunity for Tribe at a time when residents and property managers are craving simplified solutions to urban living. Tribe is all about using technology to simplify and enhance urban living in a sector that is ripe for innovation and new approaches."

In conjunction with Mr. Defer's appointment, John Tims has stepped down from his position as CFO, but will continue to serve as Tribe's Corporate Secretary.

"On behalf of the entire Tribe team, I would like to thank John for his contributions as CFO," Mr. Nakhla continued. "John has been instrumental in helping guide Tribe's growth over the past four years, and I am grateful that he will continue to support the company as our Corporate Secretary."

About Tribe Property Technologies:

A one-stop-shop for residential community living, Tribe offers tech-enabled community management that is disrupting the traditional market. With one of the fastest growing tech-forward property management companies in Canada, Tribe's integrated service-technology delivery model serves the needs of developers, condo/residential communities and owners/residents versus traditional property management. Tribe is empowering residential community living in cities.

