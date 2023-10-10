Tribe Appoints New Chief Financial Officer, Angelo Bartolini

Experienced property tech executive Angelo Bartolini joins as Tribe's new Chief Financial Officer

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Tribe Property Technologies Inc. (TSXV: TRBE) (OTCQB US: TRPTF) ("Tribe" or the "Company"), a leading provider of technology-enabled property management solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Angelo Bartolini as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective immediately. Reporting directly to Joseph Nakhla, CEO of Tribe, Mr. Bartolini will have responsibility for all finance, accounting, financial reporting, audit, tax and capital planning functions. He will assume the Chief Financial Officer role from Jim Defer, who is pursuing other opportunities. "I am proud with the progress Tribe has made over the last three years, and I look forward to watching Tribe's continued success," said Mr. Defer.

Mr. Bartolini is an accomplished executive leader with over 12 years of experience in a public company setting where recently he led as the CFO of Altus Group. During his tenure at Altus Group, Mr. Bartolini helped drive transformative growth and significant shareholder value. In his role, he was accountable for quarterly financial reporting and the overall financial management of the company which included capital management, equity and debt financing, performance management including budgeting and forecasting, financial risk management and internal controls, M&A execution, and integration. Mr. Bartolini also has extensive experience from his senior financial roles with the Canadian division of The Home Depot as well as with Canadian Tire Corporation.

Previously, Mr. Bartolini also served as the Chair of the Board of Directors of GeoVerra, a geomatics firm providing land surveying, forestry, environmental, and geospatial solutions, where he established Board governance structure and implementation of corporate policies. He holds an Honors degree in Business Administration from Western University and is a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants (CPA) of Ontario.

"I want to acknowledge Jim's exceptional contribution during his tenure at Tribe. The depth of his expertise, unwavering commitment to excellence, and steadfast leadership has been paramount to our success," said Joseph Nakhla, Tribe CEO. "Jim has helped us set the foundation for a successful future and for that we are forever grateful. We wish him the very best in his future endeavors.

We are thrilled to welcome Angelo to Tribe's executive team as the new CFO. Angelo has an exceptional track record and his experience in the Property Technology space makes him a perfect addition to our team," said Mr Nakhla. "His domain expertise in the property technology sector will greatly enhance our Company."

Mr. Bartolini commented, "I am very excited to be joining Joseph and the Tribe management team. I was drawn by Tribe's unique and innovative approach to the property management industry and its addressable market size and see this as a great opportunity to help launch Tribe to the next level."

In connection with the appointment of Mr. Bartolini as CFO of the Company, and pursuant to the Company's stock option plan, the Company granted Mr. Bartolini 500,000 stock options (each, an "Option") exercisable to acquire common shares of the Company at an exercise price of C$1.00 per Option. The Options will be exercisable up until January 31, 2031, with 100,000 Options vesting on April 10, 2024 and an additional 80,000 Options vesting September 1st of each of the next five ensuing years.

Tribe is a property technology company that is digitizing the traditional property management industry. As a rapidly growing tech-forward property management company, Tribe's integrated service-technology delivery model serves the needs of a much wider variety of stakeholders than traditional service providers. Tribe's three revenue pillars are made up of software and service (recurring licensing and management fees), transactional (rent or condo fees, banking services, lease-ups) and digital services and partnership (smart building products, financial and insurance service) revenue. Tribe seeks to acquire highly accretive targets in the fragmented North American property management industry and transform these businesses through streamlining and digitization of operations. Tribe's platform decreases customer acquisition costs, increases retention, and allows for the addition of value-added products and services through the platform. Visit tribetech.com for more information.

