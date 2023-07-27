Partnership with KnockNok App will provide Tribe residents with a one-stop shop for all their household maintenance and repair needs, with over 50 services ranging from cleaning, appliance repair, plumbing and heating, to home improvements.

The KnockNok partnership adds to Tribe Market's robust service offering of over 20 partnerships and is currently available to Tribe-managed buildings on the platform in British Columbia and Ontario , with Alberta soon to be available in Fall 2023.

VANCOUVER, BC, July 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Tribe Property Technologies Inc. (TSXV: TRBE) (OTCQB US: TRPTF) ("Tribe" or the "Company"), a leading provider of technology-enabled property management solutions, is pleased to announce a partnership with KnockNok, an app aiming to connect people who need home maintenance and repair services with experienced handymen. The partnership will provide Tribe residents with a one-stop shop for all their household maintenance and repair needs, with over 50 services ranging from cleaning, appliance repair, plumbing and heating, to home improvements. Tribe residents will be offered an exclusive discount, special care and priority, as well as a 60-day free job warranty for every booked service request on the platform.

Tribe Announces Partnership with KnockNok App to Bring Household Maintenance and Repair Services to Tribe Communities. (CNW Group/Tribe Property Technologies Inc.)

"We are glad to be partnering with KnockNok to provide a new service partnership for our Tribe communities." said Joseph Nakhla, Tribe CEO. "We recently completed a survey of the owners and residents on our platform and the top priority they were looking for in terms of services to simplify their condo living experience was in-suite home/condo maintenance and renovation services. Hence, we are extremely happy to be bringing that service to our residents and to be adding this service to our robust offering on the Tribe Market platform."

The service partnership with KnockNok will be available on the Tribe Market platform, a marketplace designed to support efficiency and financial ease for homeowners and residents of Tribe's multi-family communities. Through Tribe Market, the Company can curate offers that leverage group-buying power and help lower household overhead of residents. With over 20 partnerships with service providers ranging from internet, phone, cable, insurance, food delivery, and more, residents can now search for services that are important to their needs, while service providers can ensure their offers are going to the most relevant audiences. The KnockNok partnership is currently available on the Tribe Market platform across all Tribe-managed buildings in British Columbia and Ontario, with Alberta soon to be available in the fall of 2023.

KnockNok COO Hazem Tarawneh added, "We are delighted to be working with Tribe and look forward to offering our services to the Tribe community of residents. We see a huge opportunity for us to be of service to Tribe's communities and recognize that we can fill an important need for many multi-family communities of not having easy access to experienced trades that can help with home maintenance and repair services."

The agreement between Tribe and KnockNok was signed on June 27, 2023.

About Tribe's Digital Partnership Program

Tribe receives compensation from partners for use of the Tribe Home platform. The Company's partners also commit to providing a special offering for Tribe's homeowners/tenants allowing them to take advantage of Tribe's group buying power. The type and amount of compensation varies from partnership-to-partnership but generally falls into one, or a combination, of the following models:

One-Time: Tribe receives a one-time fixed or variable fee for each transaction that occurs through their platform; and/or

Residuals/Recurring: After the initial transaction, the Company receives ongoing revenue for as long as the service remains in place.

About KnockNok App

The KnockNok App by Gaia Technologies features 50+ household repair and maintenance service categories and works with both homeowners and property management companies. With operations currently in Toronto, Vancouver, Houston, and Ottawa, and expansion plans throughout USA and Canada, KnockNok aims to be the No. 1 Home Maintenance Marketplace. The app has more than 3,000 trusted and screened technicians and handymen to help customers in North America and is now launching partnerships with property management companies in Ontario and British Columbia. These partnerships will allow KnockNok to better serve its mission and continue to drive innovation in the industry.

About Tribe Property Technologies

Tribe is a property technology company that is digitizing the traditional property management industry. As a rapidly growing tech-forward property management company, Tribe's integrated service-technology delivery model serves the needs of a much wider variety of stakeholders than traditional service providers. Tribe's three revenue pillars are made up of software and service (recurring licensing and management fees), transactional (rent or condo fees, banking services, lease-ups) and digital services and partnership (smart building products, financial and insurance service) revenue. Tribe seeks to acquire highly accretive targets in the fragmented North American property management industry and transform these businesses through streamlining and digitization of operations. Tribe's platform decreases customer acquisition costs, increases retention, and allows for the addition of value-added products and services through the platform. Visit tribetech.com for more information.

