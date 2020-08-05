Trial results validate Botaneco's Canola Protein Concentrate as a highly effective aquaculture feed protein ingredient

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 5, 2020 /CNW/ - As part of a co-invested project announced last year, Botaneco has completed its key trials in the development of its new plant-based protein ingredient for aquaculture feed.

The new ingredient uses canola protein, a large-scale, sustainable and nutritious choice for the global aquaculture sector. Tested at the Centre for Aquaculture Technologies in Prince Edward Island, the canola-based ingredient has a 75 per cent protein content and showed excellent feed acceptance, salmon growth and weight gain. The product tested as one of the most effective plant-based proteins for aquaculture.

The test results are a positive step forward in Canada's plant-protein ecosystem. Botaneco's ingredient was developed as part of a co-investment project announced by Protein Industries Canada in June 2019. Along with Corteva Agrisciences Canada and Rowland Farms, Botaneco is commercializing novel processing technology that will be used to develop new value-added plant-based ingredients for the food, feed and personal care markets.

"The success of Botaneco's canola-based ingredient for aquaculture feed is representative of the potential of this project as a whole," Protein Industries Canada CEO Bill Greuel said. "The company has found an innovative, effective use for an abundant Canadian-sourced plant protein—a use that will both improve the global aquaculture industry and expand Canada's plant-protein sector."

As a growing industry needing an additional 2.7 million MT of protein ($3.1 Billion by 2025), the aquaculture sector requires new sources of protein to incorporate into feed rations. Canola's high protein and nutrient levels fill that gap, but the commodity hasn't been used as an aquaculture feed ingredient due to processing methods. Botaneco's aqueous-based process addresses this challenge, opening a new, high-value market for Canadian canola.

"Successful completion of this growth trial is one of the key validation points we have now achieved, which is in addition to the advantage we have on cost, scale, sustainability and intellectual property. Our proprietary oilseed manufacturing platform represents a generational opportunity to transform how the world processes oilseeds, creating access to new world markets," President and CEO of Botaneco James Szarko said. "This milestone is a key step in advancing Botaneco toward commercialization."

Testing of the canola protein ingredient began in 2019 with digestibility and growth trials. Salmon responded exceptionally well, showing high feed intake with full consumption and normal behaviour at all test levels.

"Salmon aquaculture is a global growth industry and one of its important needs is additional sources of feed protein," Chief Operating Officer of Botaneco David Dzisiak said. "Canola brings large scale and has the right nutritional profile for salmon, but could not be used due to the way it has been processed. The results of this trial show that based on fish growth, feed conversion and intake, Botaneco's canola protein is a nutritious alternative for salmon. It is possibly the most nutritionally advanced canola protein concentrate ever developed."

The project is a 50-50 investment between Protein Industries Canada and partners Botaneco, Corteva Agrisciences Canada and Rowland Farms. Botaneco anticipates next steps in commercializing the ingredient to begin soon.

Botaneco® Inc. is an innovative, solutions-focused natural ingredient and product manufacturer with novel plant-based separation and purification technology for food, feed and personal care. From their head office and production facility in Calgary, Alta., the company reach extends from safflower, hemp, sunflower and canola fields to research and testing labs, into leading health and wellness brands the world over.

Protein Industries Canada is an industry-led, not-for-profit organization headquartered in Regina, Sask., and was created to position Canada as a global source of high-quality plant protein and plant-based co-products.

