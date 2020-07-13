Trez Capital Senior Mortgage Investment Corporation Announces Special Distribution

TORONTO, July 13, 2020 /CNW/ - Trez Capital Senior Mortgage Investment Corporation (TSX: TZS) (the "Company") announced today that its board of directors has declared a special distribution of $0.34 per Class A share of the Company (the "Special Distribution"). The Special Distribution, which constitutes a return of capital pursuant to the winding-up of the Company's business as approved by Shareholders on June 16, 2016, will be paid on August 20, 2020 to holders of Class A shares of record at the close of business on August 7, 2020. As of July 10, 2020, there were 7,318,067 Class A shares outstanding. The Special Distribution payment is not subject to any condition and will be made in cash.

About the Company

On June 16, 2016 the Shareholders of the Company approved the orderly wind-up of the Company. Under the orderly wind-up plan the Company will distribute the net proceeds through special distributions, the repurchase of shares pursuant to the normal course issuer bid, or otherwise.

For further information: Alexander Manson, Chief Executive Officer, Trez Capital, Tel: (604) 630-0775, Email: [email protected]

