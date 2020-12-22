Trez Capital Senior Mortgage Investment Corporation Announces Appointment of New Senior Officers Effective January 1, 2021

TORONTO, Dec. 22, 2020 /CNW/ - Trez Capital Senior Mortgage Investment Corporation (TSX:TZS) (the "Company") announced today that the board of directors (the "Board") of the Company has appointed Jordan Kupinsky as Chief Executive Officer of the Company and Jack Z. Tasse, CPA, CMA, as Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective as at January 1, 2021. Mr. Kupinsky is also Chair of the Board.

Messrs. Kupinsky and Tasse were appointed as Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, respectively, in connection with the previously announced separation and mutual release agreement entered into between the Company and Trez Capital Fund Management Limited Partnership dated November 23, 2020, pursuant to which Alexander Manson and Clint Matthews agreed to resign from their respective roles as Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective as at December 31, 2020.

On June 16, 2016, the Shareholders of the Company approved the orderly wind-up of the Company. Under the orderly wind-up plan the Company will distribute the net proceeds through special distributions, the repurchase of shares pursuant to the normal course issuer bid, or otherwise.

