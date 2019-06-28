Trez Capital Senior Mortgage Investment Corporation Announces Acceptance of Director Resignation

TORONTO, June 28, 2019 /CNW/ - Trez Capital Senior Mortgage Investment Corporation (TZS: TSX) (the "Company") announced that the Company's board of directors (the "Board") has considered and accepted Gregory Vorwaller's resignation, effective June 28, 2019.

On June 16, 2016 the Shareholders of the Company approved the orderly wind-up of the Company. Under the orderly wind-up plan the Company will distribute the net proceeds through special distributions, the repurchase of shares pursuant to the normal course issuer bid, or otherwise.

